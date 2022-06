This week CoolCleveland announces the start of summer: Story Club Cleveland takes on the theme of “freedom,” CIA’s Cinematheque celebrates a summer of W.C. Fields, Mentor Marsh hosts a family-friendly hike with CMNH, and the Geauga Park District takes hikers to a gorge formed 300 million years ago. Then to bring you up to present times, we suggest you take a firefly walk at the Liberty Park Nature Center, explore new music with No Exit, and enjoy some scenery and giggle out loud on the Comedy Train.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO