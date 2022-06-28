Trailer rolls on Ohio man, killing him
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor in Green Township.
Troopers say Michael Kenney, 62, of Green Township, was hauling a trailer of hay with his tractor along Lisbon Road near Middletown Road on Monday night.
OSHP says the tractor separated from the trailer. The trailer became unstable and overturned.
Kenney was thrown from the tractor and the trailer landed on him. Troopers say he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
