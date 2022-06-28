ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Nominations for the American Red Cross Heroes Breakfast now being taken

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEeUC_0gOTBaoz00

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – What is a hero? The word hero has several definitions including a person admired for achievements and noble qualities and/or one who shows great courage.

American Red Cross’ annual fundraising event honors ordinary people with extraordinary courage in the Augusta area.

They recognize local heroes who embody the spirit and mission of the Red Cross.

The 10th annual Heroes Breakfast will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at full capacity at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 3500 Walton Way Ext.

To make a local hero nomination and to learn more about the event, visit their website .

