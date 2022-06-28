ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Mom Arrested For Assaulting Child On A School Bus And A Man Arrested On 21 Warrants

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA College Station mother spent part of last weekend in jail after her arrest on a charge of punching a 12 year old in the face and chest on a College Station ISD school bus last February. This was after the mother told College...

wtaw.com

Comments / 1

kwhi.com

ONE ARRESTED IN AUSTIN CO. METH TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

An early-morning operation at a motel in Sealy resulted in an arrest on multiple drug charges. Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Austin County-led Westside Narcotics Task Force executed a search and arrest warrant at the Countryside Inn in the 2000 block of Highway 36. The operation was the culmination of an investigation involving methamphetamine trafficking.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Arrest More People Who Are Accused Of Trying To Illegally Get Money From Banks

Bryan police arrest two women on charges of attempting to cash forged checks on the account of someone who died last year. According to the BPD arrest report, one of the women took a checkbook belonging to boyfriend’s late grandmother. Officers responded to a call from a local bank reporting the second woman was in the drive thru for the second time attempting to cash a check for $947 dollars. That led to the arrests of the girlfriend, 28 year old Megan Gandy of Somerville, and the woman in the drive-thru, 28 year old Caralina Carter of Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE MAN SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS FOR STRANGULATION

A Somerville man has been sentenced to prison on two counts of assault and one count of drug possession. 40-year-old Evan Michael Szarf was found guilty after a bench trial of Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member by Strangulation with a Previous Conviction, Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member with a Previous Conviction, and Possession of Methamphetamine 1-4 Grams.
SOMERVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Intoxicated Wrong-Way Driver Sentenced to Fifteen Years In Fatal Crash

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 9th District Court, Judge Phil Grant presiding, Robert Earl Smith Jr., 32, pled guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault and received fifteen years and ten years in prison, respectively. These sentences with be served concurrently. The range of punishment for Intoxication Manslaughter is two to twenty years, and the range for Intoxication Assault is two to ten years. In addition, Smith was probation eligible. Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Section prosecutors Michael Ghutzman and Brittany Hansford prosecuted these cases. Smith will not be eligible for parole until 2030.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUDGE ORDERS DOGS DESTROYED AFTER MAULING AND ALMOST KILLING MAGNOLIA WOMAN

Rebecca Hatcher of Magnolia remains in ICU at Memorial Hermann Woodlands after more than seven surgeries. This after she was walking near her home in the 37000 block of Pine Bark in the Hazy Hollow Subdivision when she was attacked on the road by three pit bulls and dragged into the ditch. The incident occurred just after 10:30 pm on June 20, 2022. Tammy Remey, a resident just down the street heard the screaming and came out to see what was happening. She realized it was down the street so got in her car and drove toward the source. She was met by the horrific sight of three pit bulls mauling a woman on the ground who at that point quit screaming and made Tammy believe she was dead. Tammy called 911 and tried to get a friend down the street to help. He wasn’t home so she returned seconds later as 911 told her not to exit the vehicle. The dogs ran off. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as did Magnolia Fire Department and MCHD. Rebecca was extremely critical as she was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There she immediately went into surgery. Montgomery County Animal Control was alerted as was Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables Animal Cruelty Division. Animal Control was able to locate the dogs and take them into custody. One of the dogs was in such bad shape with a large unrelated gash to his leg that Montgomery County Vets had to do surgery on it. Wednesday morning the owner of the dogs, Mitchell Weemes appeared in the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Matt Masden’s Courtroom. The reason was to determine if the dogs should be put down. After hearing both sides and the investigator’s statement the dogs were ordered destroyed. Weemes broke down asking the Judge to see his dogs. Masden told Animal Control to give him 48 hours to do so before the dogs were destroyed. Weems told the judge that he had paid a friend to watch the three dogs. The friend resided across the street from the witness. The rear of the house is fenced but not the front. Even today as investigators were in the area residents’ and dogs were running after people down the street. Investigator Toby McLaughlan with Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty stated dogs were running all over the neighborhood and animal control was unable to round up all the dogs due to some staffing shortages, and an entire county to handle. Also if they arrive and the dog has already retreated to the owner’s property they are unable to cite or capture the animal. He stated residents needed to use caution while walking in the neighborhood. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca Hatcher’s brother said he was able to communicate with Rebecca using a notepad yesterday. She is still on a ventilator and feeding tube as the damage was also done to her trachea. Today Tammy showed us the location which was just feet from Rebecca’s driveway. Blood and human hair could be seen in the ditch. Tammy said when she first saw her that she was on the road and the dogs dragged her into the ditch. The family wished to share the photos to show dog owners just how bad an injury can be with dogs not secured. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca’s brother posted on GOFUNDME We have no idea what the cost of all this will be or how much care Rebecca will need once she is released from the hospital. She has had numerous surgeries since arriving at the hospital, along with blood transfusions to save her life. They are talking about equipment already that she is going to need to be able to help her recover from her injuries. Rebecca has no insurance and is currently unemployed. My parents are in their mid-seventies and have been dealing with my father battling cancer for the last two years, caring for my brother, who is disabled, and raising my nephew. Anything you can donate is greatly appreciated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

3 arrested for kidnapping 7 in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas (CW39) Police have three in custody accused of a Tomball kidnapping. Police said it was back on June 24, 2022, when the Tomball Police Department got a call at 7:00 p.m. about a kidnapping of seven victims from a group care home at 600 Mason Street near West Main in Tomball, Texas.
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER BRENHAM TRAFFIC STOP

A Houston man was arrested after a traffic stop Friday morning in Brenham. Around 10:15 a.m., Brenham police stopped a vehicle near the 4000 block of Highway 290 East. After an investigation, the driver, 28-year-old Reynaldo Vasquez III, was taken into custody for False Drug Test Falsification Device. Vasquez was...
BRENHAM, TX
kingwood.com

Featured Felons as of 06-22-2022

Multi-County Crime Stoppers serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 06-24-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 06-22-2022. Important: The primary goal is to keep tipsters anonymous. Because of this – you must provide your info. using one of our three methods below....
KAGS

Authorities offer rewards to help find drugs, drug suppliers, and human trafficking in Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Crime Stoppers will be a part of the new Texas Stash House Rewards Program to help catch drug dealers' suppliers and human trafficking. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the program is funded by the Texas Governor's Criminal Justice Division. The program was created to encourage people to report more crimes anonymously.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ROUND TOP ANTIQUES DEALER CATCHES FIRE

An antiques destination between Round Top and Warrenton caught fire Tuesday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., Fayette County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a structure fire at Abbieland Antiques on Highway 237. The Round Top-Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies responded to find heavy fire coming from...
ROUND TOP, TX
mocomotive.com

DNA testing leads to 20-year-old cold case murder conviction in Montgomery County

Genealogical DNA testing helped convict a Tomball man this week for the 2002 fatal shooting of a husband and father he was robbing at an Oak Ridge North gas station. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/DNA-testing-leads-to-20-year-old-cold-case-murder-17274640.php.
Navasota Examiner

21-year-old killed in wreck

A 21-year-old Waller man lost his life in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, June 25, at approximately 6:30 a.m. in Navasota. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize sated officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Texas State Highway 6 just south of the Navasota River. Mize said officers located a Chevrolet Suburban in the median of the northbound and southbound lanes. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
NAVASOTA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUDGE ORDERS DOG PUT DOWN IN ANOTHER BITE CASE

Paige Ashbaugh was also in Montgomery County Precinct 5 Judge Masdens Court on Wednesday on another unrelated bite case. On June 17, 2022, her daughter was with her dad. As he came home his roommate’s pit bull snapped on her in the face causing facial injuries that will require additional plastic surgery. That dog was also ordered euthanized. Paige said she always thought they were beautiful dogs until this incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Unlawful burn causes fire

According to Grimes County Sheriff Lt. James Ellis, firefighters responded to a preliminary fire on CR 203 in Plantersville. The preliminary fire was located near the roadway. The cause of that fire has not been determined. While working the initial call, an additional fire call was received further down the...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

SECOND FATAL CRASH IN TWO NIGHTS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Sunday morning just after midnight Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported rollover crash on SH 249 at Sentinal Oaks. Information was the vehicle was deep in the woods. Units arrived and found not a rolled-over vehicle but a m…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/second-fatal-crash-in-two-nights-in-montgomery-county/
Bryan College Station Eagle

WATCH NOW: Bryan Fire Department battles grass fire near Rudder High School

The Bryan Fire Department responded to a large grass fire on Old Reliance Road near Austins Colony Parkway Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Ethan Ballard said the cause was not known, but it is possible the fire began after someone threw a cigarette out of a car window. He guessed the area was about five acres. The fire, which is one of multiple Brazos County agencies have responded to in the last week, was contained as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to reports. Drought conditions, low chances for rain and high temperatures led to the Brazos County Commissioners Court enacting a burn ban Tuesday that will be in effect until further notice. The burn ban does not apply to fireworks for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
BRYAN, TX
KLTV

13-year-old among 5 people shot at Smith County trail ride event

“It really does validate the twelve years of hard work, the blood sweat and tears we’ve put in, to try to make sure that our students get to see that it’s more than just a football game, it’s more than just a Friday night performance, there’s a lot more out there, so I am beyond proud of what our students here at Chapel Hill have done,” Hewitt says.
kwhi.com

SIX PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Six people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Sperry Demack Nichols Laster, 40 of Washington, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Injury to a Child. Alineicia Nichole Charna Ewing, 25 of Brenham, had her probation adjudicated and was sentenced to...
wtaw.com

Brazos County Commissioners Award Construction Contract For New Precinct 1 Constable & J.P. Building And Reject Bulletproof Shield Bids As Requested By Precinct 2 Constable

Brazos County commissioners award a $1.8 million dollar construction contract for a new precinct one justice of the peace and constable building in south College Station. Commissioners, who awarded the contract last Tuesday, announced this Tuesday that construction will start July 5 instead of July 1. The 5,400 square foot...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

