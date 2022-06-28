ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid method helps to detect Arf6 guanine nucleotide exchange factor activity

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research team led by Prof. Wang Junfeng from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed a new one-dimensional (1D) fluorine-19 (19F) nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR)-based method for rapid detection of Arf6 guanine nucleotide exchange factor (GEF) activity. Their results...

Laser writing may enable 'electronic nose' for multi-gas sensor

Environmental sensors are a step closer to simultaneously sniffing out multiple gases that could indicate disease or pollution, thanks to a Penn State collaboration. Huanyu "Larry" Cheng, assistant professor of engineering science and mechanics in the College of Engineering, and Lauren Zarzar, assistant professor of chemistry in Eberly College of Science, and their teams combined laser writing and responsive sensor technologies to fabricate the first highly customizable microscale gas sensing devices.
ENGINEERING
Highly anisotropic van der Waals magnetism

Ultrathin CrSBr, a two-dimensional magnet, has been shown to exhibit very rich magnetic behaviours, from an unexpected magnetic order to optical emissions coupled to its magnetic state. This material has great potential for use in ultra-compact spintronics devices. Since the clear demonstration of the long-awaited two-dimensional (2D) magnetism in materials...
CHEMISTRY
Tailoring the metal electrode morphology via electrochemical protocol optimization for long-lasting aqueous zinc batteries

Aqueous zinc metal batteries are a viable candidate for cost-effective energy storage. However, the cycle life of the cell is adversely affected by the morphological evolution of the metal electrode surface upon prolonged cycling. Here, we investigate different electrochemical protocols to favour the formation of stable zinc metal electrode surface morphologies. By coupling electrochemical and optical microscopy measurements, we demonstrate that an initial zinc deposition on the metal electrode allows homogeneous stripping and plating processes during prolonged cycling in symmetric Zn||Zn cell. Interestingly, when an initially plated zinc metal electrode is tested in combination with a manganese dioxide-based positive electrode and a two molar zinc sulfate aqueous electrolyte solution in coin cell configuration, a specific discharge capacity of about 90 mAh gâˆ’1 can be delivered after 2000 cycles at around 5.6"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 and 25"‰Â°C.
CHEMISTRY
Multiparameter laser performance characterization of liquid crystals for polarization control devices in the nanosecond regime

Interactions of liquid crystals (LC's) with polarized light have been studied widely and have spawned numerous device applications, including the fabrication of optical elements for high-power and large-aperture laser systems. Currently, little is known about both the effect of incident polarization state on laser-induced"“damage threshold (LIDT) and laser-induced functional threshold (LIFT) behavior at sub-LIDT fluences under multipulse irradiation conditions. This work reports on the first study of the nanosecond-pulsed LIDT's dependence on incident polarization for several optical devices employing oriented nematic and chiral-nematic LC's oriented by surface alignment layers. Accelerated lifetime testing was also performed to characterize the ability of these devices to maintain their functional performance under multipulse irradiation as a function of the laser fluence at both 1053Â nm and 351Â nm. Results show that the LIDT varies as a function of input polarization by 30"“80% within the same device, while the multipulse LIFT (which can differ from the nominal LIDT) depends on irradiation conditions such as laser fluence and wavelength.
CHEMISTRY
Research team develops ultrabroadband edge coupler for highly efficient second harmonic generation

Thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) has recently emerged as a versatile nanophotonic platform. With the advantages of high optical confinement, enhanced light-matter interaction, and flexible dispersion control, TFLN-based periodically poled lithium niobite (PPLN) devices outperform their legacy counterparts in both non-linear optical efficiency and device footprint. A major challenge of TFLN-based...
TECHNOLOGY
TaskHuman lands $20M to expand its virtual coaching platform

Swaminathan and Daniel Mazzella co-founded TaskHuman in 2017, with the goal of connecting users with specialists on topics related to their personal and professional lives. Swaminathan was previously a program and logistics manager at Dell and VP of software solutions at SanDisk, while Mazzella was a system admin at Stamps.com. The two met at Wizr, a startup developing AI systems to analyze security camera footage.
TECHNOLOGY
Halo Infinite's desync problem is on hold because developers are busy with other things

343 Industries says the long-running problem with desync is a high priority, but the studio's assets are already wrapped up in other things. Desync, simply put, is when an online game server and client don't agree on a player's location: The client says a player is here, but the server says they're actually over there. As you can imagine, it's a real problem when you're trying to put bullets or blades into someone, and it's been an issue in Halo Infiinite since before the game released.
VIDEO GAMES
A time-reversed model selection approach to time series forecasting

In this paper, we introduce a novel model selection approach to time series forecasting. For linear stationary processes, such as AR processes, the direction of time is independent of the model parameters. By combining theoretical principles of time-reversibility in time series with conventional modeling approaches such as information criteria, we construct a criterion that employs the backwards prediction (backcast) as a proxy for the forecast. Hereby, we aim to adopt a theoretically grounded, data-driven approach to model selection. The novel criterion is named the backwards validated information criterion (BVIC). The BVIC identifies suitable models by trading off a measure of goodness-of-fit and a models ability to predict backwards. We test the performance of the BVIC by conducting experiments on synthetic and real data. In each experiment, the BVIC is examined in contrast to conventionally employed criteria. Our experimental results suggest that the BVIC has comparable performance as conventional information criteria. Specifically, in most of the experiments performed, we did not find statistically significant differences between the forecast error of the BVIC under certain parameterizations and that of the different information criteria. Nonetheless, it is worth emphasizing that the BVIC guarantees are established by design where the model order penalization term depends on strong mathematical properties of time-reversible time series forecasting properties and a finite data assessment. In particular, the penalization term is replaced by a weighted trade-off between functional dimensions pertaining to forecasting.That said, we observed that the BVIC recovered more accurately the real order of the underlying process than the other criteria, which rely on a static penalization of the model order. Lastly, leveraging the latter property we perform the assessment of the order model (or, memory) of time series pertaining to epileptic seizures recorded using electrocorticographic data. Our results provide converging evidence that the order of the model increases during the epileptic events.
SCIENCE
Science
Q&A: The Investment Case for Robotics

Robots have been a part of the human collective consciousness since the 1930s "Flash Gordon" comics, and they became a physical reality in the 1970s, when the first industrial robots were used in Japanese automobile manufacturing. But today's world may present the most enticing investment opportunities yet. BlackRock recently identified robots as one of its core megatrends, "powerful, transformative forces that could change the global economy, business and society."
ENGINEERING
The importance of the Sustainable Development Goals to students of environmental and sustainability studies-a global survey in 41 countries

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 218 (2022) Cite this article. To fight the global problems of humanity, the United Nations has adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To achieve these goals, it is necessary that future decision-makers and stakeholders in society consider these goals to be important. Therefore, in this study, we examined how important students in 41 countries directly related to the environmental sector rated each of the 17 SDGs. Based on the analysis of these ratings, it was possible to categorize the SDGs into three higher-level factors that reflect the three pillars of sustainability (social, economic, environmental). These three pillars are considered to be of varying importance in different countries. We also correlated the ratings of these higher-level factors with country-specific indicators, such as the Human Development Index. The correlations between the indicators and the higher-level factors revealed that in countries with higher indices, the SDGs are rated as less important compared to in countries with lower indices. These results provide stakeholders with important guidance on how the SDGs should be promoted in their country.
Carbon capture potential of agroforestry and trees on farms

Increased use of trees in agriculture can pave the way toward a transformation of the global food system, according to a new study released in May. Scientists have found that even small incremental increases in global tree cover on agricultural land could provide short-term respite to carbon accumulation in the atmosphere, benefiting the livelihoods of small landholder farmers, biodiversity, ecosystems, and ecosystem services.
AGRICULTURE
Valve says Steam Deck's SSD change impacts performance only in 'extremely uncommon cases'

And then only in file transfers—"OS performance, loading times, game performance, and game responsiveness are identical." Steam Deck designer Lawrence Yang has explained the rationale behind a recent change to the handheld gaming PC's storage options, saying that the team at Valve has "determined that there is no impact to performance between the two models" of SSD now being used.
VIDEO GAMES
De novo transcriptome assembly and comprehensive assessment provide insight into fruiting body formation of Sparassis latifolia

The genes associated with fruiting body formation of Sparasis latifolia are valuable for improving mushroom breeding. To investigate this process, 4.8"‰Ã—"‰108 RNA-Seq reads were acquired from three stages: hyphal knot (SM), primordium (SP), and primordium differentiation (SPD). The de novo assembly generated a total of 48,549 unigenes, of which 71.53% (34,728) unigenes could be annotated by at least one of the KEGG (Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes), GO (Gene Ontology), and KOG (Eukaryotic Orthologous Group) databases. KEGG and KOG analyses respectively mapped 32,765 unigenes to 202 pathways and 19,408 unigenes to 25 categories. KEGG pathway enrichment analysis of DEGs (differentially expressed genes) indicated primordium initiation was significantly related to 66 pathways, such as "Ribosome", "metabolism of xenobiotics by cytochrome P450", and "glutathione metabolism" (among others). The MAPK and mTOR signal transduction pathways underwent significant adjustments during the SM to SP transition. Further, our research revealed the PI3K-Akt signaling pathway related to cell proliferation could play crucial functions during the development of SP and SPD. These findings provide crucial candidate genes and pathways related to primordium differentiation and development in S. latifolia, and advances our knowledge about mushroom morphogenesis.
WILDLIFE
Postfunctionalization of the main chain of Poly(3-hexylthiophene) via anodic C"“H phosphonylation

Postfunctionalization of aromatic C"‰"“"‰H bonds at the main chains of Ï€-conjugated polymers (CPs) is ideal for tuning various functionalities of precursor CPs because aromatic C"‰"“"‰H bonds are the most common structures in their backbone. However, C"‰"“"‰H activation reactions available in postfunctionalization methods remain limited. Here, we expand this limitation by performing electrochemical C"‰"“"‰H phosphonylation of the main chain of poly(3-hexylthiophene) (P3HT). The introduction of phosphonate moieties into the main chain of CPs is potentially useful for improving their processibilities and imparting sensing abilities to them. Anodic phosphonylation of P3HT was successfully achieved using trialkyl phosphite as an electrically neutral nucleophile in the presence of nonnucleophilic dopants. The chemical structures and the optoelectronic properties of phosphonylated P3HT were characterized.
CHEMISTRY
Characterization of the structure and chemistry of the solid"“electrolyte interface by cryo-EM leads to high-performance solid-state Li-metal batteries

Solid-state lithium-metal (Li0) batteries are gaining traction for electric vehicle applications because they replace flammable liquid electrolytes with a safer, solid-form electrolyte that also offers higher energy density and better resistance against Li dendrite formation. Solid polymer electrolytes (SPEs) are highly promising candidates because of their tuneable mechanical properties and easy manufacturability; however, their electrochemical instability against lithium-metal (Li0), mediocre conductivity and poorly understood Li0/SPE interphases have prevented extensive application in real batteries. In particular, the origin of the low Coulombic efficiency (CE) associated with SPEs remains elusive, as the debate continues as to whether it originates from unfavoured interfacial reactions or lithium dendritic growth and dead lithium formation. In this work, we use state-of-the-art cryo-EM imaging and spectroscopic techniques to characterize the structure and chemistry of the interface between Li0 and a polyacrylate-based SPE. Contradicting the conventional knowledge, we find that no protective interphase forms, owing to the sustained reactions between deposited Li dendrites and polyacrylic backbones and succinonitrile plasticizer. Due to the reaction-induced volume change, large amounts of cracks form inside the Li dendrites with a stress"“corrosion"“cracking behaviour, indicating that Li0 cannot be passivated in this SPE system. On the basis of this observation, we then introduce additive engineering, leveraging from knowledge of liquid electrolytes, and demonstrate that the Li0 surface can be effectively protected against corrosion using fluoroethylene carbonate, leading to densely packed Li0 domes with conformal and stable solid"“electrolyte interphase films. Owing to the high room-temperature ionic conductivity of 1.01"‰mS"‰cmâˆ’1, the high transference number of 0.57 and the stabilized lithium"“electrolyte interface, this improved SPE delivers an excellent lithium plating/stripping CE of 99% and 1,800"‰hours of stable cycling in Li||Li symmetric cells (0.2"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, 1"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2). This improved cathodic stability, along with the high anodic stability, enables a record high cycle life of >2,000 cycles for Li||LiFePO4 and >400 cycles for Li||LiCoO2 full cells.
SCIENCE
Identification of bioactive peptides from a Brazilian kefir sample, and their anti-Alzheimer potential in Drosophila melanogaster

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia in the elderly, affecting cognitive, intellectual, and motor functions. Different hypotheses explain AD's mechanism, such as the amyloidogenic hypothesis. Moreover, this disease is multifactorial, and several studies have shown that gut dysbiosis and oxidative stress influence its pathogenesis. Knowing that kefir is a probiotic used in therapies to restore dysbiosis and that the bioactive peptides present in it have antioxidant properties, we explored its biotechnological potential as a source of molecules capable of modulating the amyloidogenic pathway and reducing oxidative stress, contributing to the treatment of AD. For that, we used Drosophila melanogaster model for AD (AD-like flies). Identification of bioactive peptides in the kefir sample was made by proteomic and peptidomic analyses, followed by in vitro evaluation of antioxidant and acetylcholinesterase inhibition potential. Flies were treated and their motor performance, brain morphology, and oxidative stress evaluated. Finally, we performed molecular docking between the peptides found and the main pathology-related proteins in the flies. The results showed that the fraction with the higher peptide concentration was positive for the parameters evaluated. In conclusion, these results revealed these kefir peptide-rich fractions have therapeutic potential for AD.
SCIENCE
Superhydrophobic magnetic sorbent via surface modification of banded iron formation for oily water treatment

In the current study, a simple dry coating method was utilized to fabricate a super-hydrophobic super-magnetic powder (ZS@BIF) for oily water purification using zinc stearate (ZS) and banded iron formation (BIF). The produced composite was fully characterized as a magnetic sorbent for oily water treatment. The results of X-ray diffraction diffractometer (XRD), Fourier transform infrared (FTIR), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), scanning electron microscope (SEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) and particle size analysis revealed the fabrication of homogenous hydrophobic-magnetic composite particles with core"“shell structure. Contact angle and magnetic susceptibility results showed that 4 (BIF): 1 (Zs) was the ideal coverage ratio to render the core material superhydrophobic and preserve its ferromagnetic nature. The capability of the fabricated composite to sorb. n-butyl acetate, kerosene, and cyclohexane from oil"“water system was evaluated. ZS@BIF composite showed a higher affinity to adsorb cyclohexane than n-butyl acetate and kerosene with a maximum adsorption capacity of about 22Â gÂ gâˆ’1 and 99.9% removal efficiency. Moreover, about 95% of the adsorbed oils could be successfully recovered (desorbed) by rotary evaporator and the regenerated ZS@BIF composite showed high recyclability over ten repeated cycles.
CHEMISTRY
Detection of SARS-CoV-2 intra-host recombination during superinfection with Alpha and Epsilon variants in New York City

Recombination is an evolutionary process by which many pathogens generate diversity and acquire novel functions. Although a common occurrence during coronavirus replication, detection of recombination is only feasible when genetically distinct viruses contemporaneously infect the same host. Here, we identify an instance of SARS-CoV-2 superinfection, whereby an individual was infected with two distinct viral variants: Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Epsilon (B.1.429). This superinfection was first noted when an Alpha genome sequence failed to exhibit the classic S gene target failure behavior used to track this variant. Full genome sequencing from four independent extracts reveals that Alpha variant alleles comprise around 75% of the genomes, whereas the Epsilon variant alleles comprise around 20% of the sample. Further investigation reveals the presence of numerous recombinant haplotypes spanning the genome, specifically in the spike, nucleocapsid, and ORF 8 coding regions. These findings support the potential for recombination to reshape SARS-CoV-2 genetic diversity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

