Franklin, VA

Franklin 16-year-old shot other teen in back, police say

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old is accused of shooting a 14-year-old in the back and grazing another teen with a bullet earlier this month in Franklin.

Franklin police announced on Friday that the shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. back on June 18 in the 400 block of Bogart Street.

A 14-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the back and a 16-year-old had been grazed on the leg by a bullet. The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital and the 16-year-old victim didn’t need medical care, police say.

Officers identified the suspect as a 16-year-old and took out petitions for malicious wounding and multiple firearm offenses. The teen was taken into custody and taken to the Chesapeake Juvenile Services Detention Center.

No other details have been released, including the suspect’s name. Police said the suspect and victims were all from Franklin.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575.

Franklin, VA
