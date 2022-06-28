ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Coco Gauff survives a scare to come through tough first round encounter with Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 after gruelling two and a half hour match on court two

By Matthew Lambert For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Coco Gauff squeaked through to the second round of Wimbledon after winning an epic clash with Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse .

The 18-year-old American was very far from clinical – converting only four of 25 break points – but she edged it 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. She will face another Romanian – veteran Mihaela Buzarnescu – in Thursday’s second round.

It was here at Wimbledon that Gauff emerged as a 15-year-old in 2019 and she has made steady progress towards the top of the game ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kY6DX_0gOTBBww00
Coco Gauff was made to work for her first round victory on court number two at Wimbledon

Another milestone was ticked off in Paris when Gauff made the French Open final, losing to the unstoppable world No1 Iga Swiatek.

She came into Wimbledon with confidence on the back of an impressive run to the semi-finals on the grass of Berlin.

But there was little sign of that form initially as she struggled in the first set in windy conditions out on Court 2.

Ruse, who rose rapidly up the rankings with a breakthrough 2021 season and was returning superbly, neutralising Gauff’s serve. But the American worked her way back in the match in the second set, staying in the points and looking to extract errors rather than rushing to end the point herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXL57_0gOTBBww00
The American appeared out-of-sorts for much of the match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse

And when she did come under pressure on her serve, she found the 120mph bombs when she needed them most.

An early break in the third set and she looked well on her way to victory, but Ruse refused to go quietly and hit back for 3-3.

Both women were playing well by this stage and the pattern of the match was Gauff deep behind the baseline, scampering around with her superb athleticism, and Ruse blazing away with her forehand trying to find a way through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8ndS_0gOTBBww00
The pattern of the match by the back end of the third set saw both women playing well
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNXj6_0gOTBBww00
Both displayed athleticism across the court with Elena-Gabriela Ruse often pinning Coco Gauff back behind the baseline

Ruse saved five break points in a long ninth game to force Gauff to serve to stay in the match at 4-5.

It was the same again at 5-5 when Gauff squandered four break points. But she brought up a fifth with a laser-guided missile of a backhand down the line and Ruse double faulted – the way the set was shaping up that looked the only way Gauff was going to break through.

The young American cranked up her serve and saw the match out to love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQRk3_0gOTBBww00
Coco Gauff eventually came through the encounter and she will meet another Romanian in Mihaela Buzarnescu in the next round

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Daily Mail

'Everyone had it, we said nothing': Tennis star Alize Cornet makes bombshell claim players HID Covid symptoms in an 'epidemic' at the French Open and says there is a 'tacit agreement' to play on... as Wimbledon is hit by withdrawals of Cilic and Berrettini

French tennis star Alize Cornet has made a bombshell claim that players have adopted a 'tacit agreement' to deliberately hide Covid-19 cases on tour, saying that there was 'an epidemic' at last month's French Open. The world No 37 later backtracked and insisting her remarks were 'to emphasise that the...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Serena Williams’ cryptic answer on future after losing at Wimbledon to Harmony Tan

Serena Williams made her long awaited return to the game of tennis Tuesday. She found herself facing off against Harmony Tan in the first round at Wimbledon. Tan is the 115th ranked player in the world. Even though Serena had not played a singles match in 364 days, she was still a heavy favorite. Unfortunately […] The post Serena Williams’ cryptic answer on future after losing at Wimbledon to Harmony Tan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios petulantly calls a woman line judge a 'snitch' who 'has no fans' in a meltdown after just one set at Wimbledon... with the Australian also launching a ball out of court and accusing British opponent Paul Jubb of calling out mid-rally

It took just 12 minutes for Nick Kyrgios to kick off at Wimbledon - smashing a ball out of court 3 after dropping his serve during the first set of his clash with Paul Jubb. The Australian bad-boy - who is known for losing his temper - lashed out on Tuesday afternoon during his Wimbledon first-round match against the British world No 219.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Elena Gabriela Ruse#Wimbledon#American#Romanian#French
Daily Mail

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits Nick Kyrgios with a VERY telling sledge before their blockbuster Wimbledon clash - as Aussie DUMPS his best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis to chase title

Will the real Nick Kyrgios please stand up? That's the question Wimbledon. Stefanos Tsitsipas is asking as the duo prepare for an explosive round-three match at the All England Club. Kyrgios is better known for his tantrums and on-court antics than his actual tennis and he has form on the...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Coco Gauff playing at Wimbledon today?

Coco Gauff faces Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round at Wimbledon this afternoon. The American teenager, who fell agonisingly short in the French Open final against Iga Swiatek, appeared in danger of a shock early exit in her first-round match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The Romanian world No 54 took the first set 6-2 but Gauff rallied impressively to set up a meeting with Ruse’s compatriot Buzarnescu. Buzarnescu is an easier test on paper, ranked No 127 in the world, but the 34-year-old impressed in a straight-sets victory over Nastasja Schunk and is bidding to replicate her 2018 run at...
TENNIS
The Independent

Iga Swiatek extends winning streak to open Wimbledon campaign as Coco Gauff battles back

While showing flashes of the precision and power that has fuelled her ascension to World No 1, Iga Swiatek carried her dominant streak to Wimbledon in a victory over the qualifier Jana Fett that also underlined that another, more challenging chapter of her winning run is now underway.The 21-year-old from Poland did not need to be near her peerless best after running away with the opening set without losing a game. In turn, the Centre Court crowd got behind the Croatian Fett and a much more competitive following set ensued, with Swiatek overcoming a slight wobble and a loss...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis WITHDRAW from Wimbledon men's doubles as controversial Australian star opts to 'prioritise singles' after four-hour first round match

Nick Krygios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have withdrawn from the Wimbledon men's doubles. The Australian pairing were due to compete in the competition but have pulled out and been replaced by alternates Diego Hidalgo and Cristian Rodriguez. Kyrgios said: 'I'm a singles player, my priority is singles. I played...
TENNIS
The Independent

Harmony Tan doubles partner ‘very sad’ due to late withdrawal after Serena Williams win

Harmony Tan’s Wimbledon doubles partner Tamara Korpatsch admits she is “very sad” after the French player’s late withdrawal following the impact of the epic win over Serena Williams. Tan triumphed late on Tuesday evening after more than three hours on Centre Court. But the physical effects appear to have pushed the world No 115 to prioritise her singles campaign at the All England Club.A late message was sent to Korpatsch, who was due to play her first-ever Grand Slam doubles match, wit the first round match against Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru cancelled. “Unfortunately my doubles partner Harmony Tan...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon first-day attendance low after officials predicted ‘record crowd’

Attendance on the first day of Wimbledon was markedly low despite people queueing at the gate overnight and organisers saying they expected a “record crowd”.Just over 36,600 people poured in to the All England Club in SW19 to watch sports stars including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu as the tournament returned at full capacity for the first time in three years.Organisers had expected 42,000 spectators daily – the maximum capacity – but many seats were left empty on Monday, even in Centre Court.It came as thousands of people queued overnight for on-the-day premium tickets.Several fans who had been...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Roberto Bautista Agut becomes the THIRD player to pull out from Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid ahead of second round match against Daniel Galan... after Matteo Berretini and Marin Cilic also withdrew

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut has become the third player to withdraw from this year's Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid. The world No 19 was scheduled to play Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round on Court Three today. He wrote on Twitter: 'I have tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately,...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Britain's Liam Broady is through to the third round of Wimbledon after beating Argentina's 12th seed Diego Schwartzman... as he performs a remarkable comeback to win his gruelling five-set thriller

You will struggle to find someone in tennis with a bad word to say about Liam Broady, the likable character from Stockport, the same town that spawned a certain Wimbledon champion of the 1930s. He may never emulate Fred Perry, though Broady's locker room popularity means his passage to the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

451K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy