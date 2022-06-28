ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Tebow is coming back to Columbia for an event. Here’s where you can see him

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 2 days ago

It will soon be Tebow Time once again in Columbia.

Tim Tebow, who won a Heisman Trophy as a quarterback at the University of Florida and later switched to professional baseball, where he played a stint with the Columbia Fireflies, is set to headline the Midlands Fellowship of Christian Athletes fundraiser event at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Shandon Baptist Church.

“You’ll hear from local coaches and athletes, be led by the Shandon Baptist Worship Team, and then Tim will share a message from his heart that God has just for you,” the Midlands FCA shared in a newsletter about the event.

Tebow, who has authored a number of New York Times bestselling books and works as an analyst for the SEC Network , has been open about his Christian faith through the years.

Columbia is familiar with Tebow, even beyond the fact that he helped the Florida football team defeat the University of South Carolina several times between 2006 and 2009. When Tebow later tried his hand at professional baseball, he ended up playing for the Class A Columbia Fireflies, then a New York Mets affiliate, during the 2017 season. His brief time in Columbia drew big crowds to Segra Park, and he even hit a home run in his first at-bat for the Fireflies.

Tickets for the Midlands FCA fundraiser, billed as “An Evening with Tim Tebow,” are $25. Details and ticket info for the event can be found at MidlandsFCA.Life/Tebow .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkrkC_0gOTAlZB00
Tim Tebow jokes with his teammates during a game with the Columbia Fireflies. Jeff Blake/online@thestate.com

