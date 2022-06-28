ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before He Was a Disco Icon, and Before the Carpenters, Sylvester Covered “Superstar”

Seven years before Sylvester exploded as the “Queen of Disco” with the hits “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “Dance (Disco Heat),” he was already fabulous. In March 1971, when he showed up in drag with entourage in tow at San Francisco’s Wally Heider Studios to record his first demo...

Sheila Walker
2d ago

Sylvester and Two Tons of Fun , you're my friend his version was better than Patti Labelle version fantastic artist he was died from Aids .

Reply(3)
12
OurWorldataGlance
2d ago

One of the best vocals to ever sing. He could SANG!!!! Sylvester is legendary. His voice still gives me goosebumps because he was that good. 🙏❤️

Reply(1)
12
Maryam Al Fayed
21h ago

I still am a big Sylvester fan! ... Sylvester will come on in at party or a club and the floor would be swapped with people waiting to dance to his style an exciting rhythm!!! ... thank you for reintroducing Sylvester of great artist! ❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹

Reply
2
 

