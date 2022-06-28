ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norris, TN

Here is the Norris Day 2022 schedule of events

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norris Lions Club invites everyone to the 54th annual Norris Day Celebration on Monday, July 4th on and around the Norris Commons. The day’s activities begin at 8:30 am with the Firecracker 4K Fun Run, followed at...

www.wyshradio.com

WYSH AM 1380

New Market Fire & Rescue to celebrate the 4th on Saturday

The New Market Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will hold an Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 2nd, featuring live country music!. Admission is free, and doors open at 5 pm, with festivities expected to continue until around 10 pm. Door prizes will be given away throughout the night and food will be available.
NEW MARKET, TN
WATE

Young-Williams in need of fosters before July 4th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is asking for help to temporarily take care of dogs in their care. As of June 30, the shelter is at critical capacity, and they’re expecting more animals to come in over the next week during the July 4th holiday. “With...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

VBS at Crosswalk Community Church in Knoxville

Everyone is invited to Vacation Bible School at Crosswalk Community Church, located at 2131 E Gov John Sevier Highway in Knoxville (37920). This year’s theme is “The BIG Picture,” and registration will begin at 5:30 pm on Monday, July 11th, with classes that night and every night through Friday the 15th from 6 to 8 pm.
KNOXVILLE, TN
franchising.com

SUPER CHIX® Opens In Knoxville Tennessee

June 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Salt Lake City, UT. - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located in the Crown Pointe Shopping Center, 6672 Clinton Hwy, Ste. 102, Knoxville, TN 37912. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX® thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center just north of Clinton Hwy. Knoxville is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community with its college-town feel. Students and residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX® franchisees HP Patel, JT Patel and operating principal, David Shadwick, for their first SUPER CHIX® restaurant and the Knoxville team led by Manager Shannon Thomas and their team for their first SUPER CHIX® opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX®.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Anderson County to celebrate Independence Day all weekend long

All week, we have been telling you about the various local celebrations taking place over the Independence Day holiday weekend, and today, the Anderson County government provided its own list of 4th of July events, many of which we have told you about, but some we have not. Falling into...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Veterans Appreciation Breakfast set for July 9

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by JD’s Realty and Auction. Owners Jason and Natalie Deel are both veterans of the U.S. Army. Jason served in six combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan in the Army as an Infantry Officer. Natalie served eight years in the U.S. Army as an officer and had two deployments. Jason and Natalie are also a part of the cast on the Netflix show “Swap Shop.”
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
City
Norris, TN
wvlt.tv

Elderly Alan Jackson fan injured at concert, misses entire performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -For the last 30 years, Bonnie Keller has been a massive Alan Jackson fan with a collection of his albums in her Newport home. Keller’s granddaughter spent nearly $600 on tickets for the family to go see Jackson on Saturday when he came to Thompson-Boling Arena. Due to a recent heart surgery, the 81-year-old couldn’t stand at the show but was seated and ready to watch and listen to her favorite artist.
NEWPORT, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes and Secret Gardens 2022, Part One

I would like to express a word of thanks to the Fourth and Gill Neighborhood Association who presented their thirty-second tour of homes and gardens this past Saturday. The tour was wonderful, as always, but I’m struck by the longevity of the event and the work it takes to put it on year-after-year, as well as the willingness to open homes, and this year gardens, to the public.
KNOXVILLE, TN
marthastewart.com

This Couple's Farm Wedding Perfectly Blended Rustic and Modern Aesthetics

Jenna and Andrew grew up 10 minutes away from each other and attended rival high schools, but didn't get to know one another until November 2019, when they connected through a social networking site. "On his Bumble profile, he bragged about having once blocked Steph Curry's shot during a high school basketball game," Jenna says. "I instantly knew he must have grown up in Charlotte, as our school used to play Steph as well." When the pair found out they had some mutual friends, they decided to get together—and the rest is history.
WALLAND, TN
wvlt.tv

What events East Tennessee has to offer for the 4th of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fourth of July is next week, and East Tennessee has a lot to offer in terms of firework shows, parades and other events. Here is a list of various events to celebrate Independence Day in East Tennessee. Knoxville:. Festival on the 4th: The festival begins...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Kenneth Edward Long, age 40

Kenneth Edward Long, age 40, passed away unexpectedly in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, June 25 th , 2022. Kenny will be lovingly remembered as a hard-working man who enjoyed life. He is survived by his father, Norris Edward Long (Vicki) of Clinton, TN; his mother, Lillian Jane Edmonds (Terry) of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Top 6 Unique Ice Cream Shops in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg

Ice cream is the perfect sweet treat any time of year, and you’ll have plenty of choice of where to get it when you visit Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg! If you’re looking for a frozen treat that’s unlike anything you’ve ever had before, then we have some great suggestions on where you should go. Here are the top 6 unique ice cream shops in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg:
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Miss Olivia's Table closing after nearly 20 years

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — She's known for her chicken salad, sweet tea, and southern hospitality. You may also know Miss Olivia as a cooking guest on Live at Five at Four. After over 19 years, she is closing her Maryville restaurant, 'Miss Olivia's Table.'. Located in an old house on...
MARYVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Christina Dawn Johnson, age 46, of Kingston

Christina Dawn Johnson, age 46, a resident of Kingston, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. She was born January 14, 1976, in Knoxville and was a 1993 graduate of Roane County High School. Christina was of the Baptist faith and had attended Central Baptist Church in Kingston as long as her health permitted. She loved animals, especially dogs and horses. Christina was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and loved watching them play.
KINGSTON, TN
WATE

“Pride is not about being gay or straight,” says local man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – June is National Pride Month and we are celebrating with the ones who have a story to tell. Aaron White, hairstylist at Culture Salon, is excited to be celebrating another year of Pride in East Tennessee. White came out as gay to his friends and...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Community Policy