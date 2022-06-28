ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno man killed in crash in foothills identified, coroner says. The SUV flipped

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

The man killed Saturday when his SUV struck a fence and overturned in the Fresno County foothills has been identified, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said.

The 36-year-old was on Auberry Road east of Millerton Road about 7:30 a.m. before the fatal crash , according to the California Highway Patrol. The coroner’s office said he was Phillip Glass of Fresno.

For an unknown reason, Glass left the roadway in a Subaru Forester while headed west on Auberry Road, CHP said. The SUV hit a fence and then rolled several times.

The Subaru came to rest on its side, CHP said. Glass was found inside the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
4K+
Followers
311
Post
795K+
Views
