Fresno man killed in crash in foothills identified, coroner says. The SUV flipped

The man killed Saturday when his SUV struck a fence and overturned in the Fresno County foothills has been identified, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said.

The 36-year-old was on Auberry Road east of Millerton Road about 7:30 a.m. before the fatal crash , according to the California Highway Patrol. The coroner’s office said he was Phillip Glass of Fresno.

For an unknown reason, Glass left the roadway in a Subaru Forester while headed west on Auberry Road, CHP said. The SUV hit a fence and then rolled several times.

The Subaru came to rest on its side, CHP said. Glass was found inside the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.