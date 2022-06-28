ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce presented a check FOR $2,944...

Galion-Crestline Chamber holds 20th annual golf outing

GALION — Last Friday the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce held the 20th Annual McDonald’s/Chamber Golf Outing at Valley View Golf Course. It was another successful year that brought the total amount raised for the Ronald McDonald House to $40,098. This year’s event raised a total of $2,944...
Events at the Crawford County Park Disrict

Thursday, June 30 6 p.m., Crestline Library, 324 N. Thoman St. Crestline. As boating season gets underway, safety on the water is imperative. From weather to equipment, proper planning will ensure a fun and safe experience while boating. Join Crawford Park District Director Josh for this interactive program that will delve into the basics of canoe and small watercraft safety. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
Get snapping! photo contest

BUCYRUS – The Community Foundation for Crawford County is announcing their annual photo contest from now until Friday, July 29. Twelve (12) photographs will be chosen to grace the Foundation’s 2021 Gratitude Report/2023 calendar. The link below shows prior years of calendars to give you an idea of...
