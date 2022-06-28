Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House

Thursday, June 30 6 p.m., Crestline Library, 324 N. Thoman St. Crestline. As boating season gets underway, safety on the water is imperative. From weather to equipment, proper planning will ensure a fun and safe experience while boating. Join Crawford Park District Director Josh for this interactive program that will delve into the basics of canoe and small watercraft safety. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
