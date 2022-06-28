Extras needed for ‘Tulsa King’ in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have always wanted to see yourself in a television series, now is your chance!

The Paramount+ steaming series “Tulsa King” is looking for extras.

The casting call says extras of all ethnicities are needed to play Brooklyn pedestrians, cab drivers, and members of the New York City Police Department.

Filming will take place in Oklahoma City.

The series, which stars Sylvester Stallone, is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on Nov. 13.

For more information, visit the Tulsa King website.

