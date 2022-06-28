ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Former Pioneers coach Shwam finding success

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjIgU_0gOT8sWz00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One the most iconic coaches in Elmira is still winning in baseball.

Dan Shwam, the manager who guided the Elmira Pioneers to the 1997 Eastern Independent League Championship, is now in his second season managing the Parkland Sharks. The Sharks compete in the Collegiate League of the Palm Beaches (CLPB) in Florida.

Shwam has the Sharks in first place thus far with a (10-4) record in the South standings, best overall in the league. Parkland is also (8-2) in their last 10 games.

Shwam, 63, who last coached the Elmira Pioneers in 2012, has won numerous coach of the year honors including the PGCBL’s top coach in Victor in 2015. Over the course of his career, which spans back to the early 1990’s, Shwam also served as a scout for MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins.

Coach Shwam, who still considers Elmira’s Dunn Field as his favorite hometown stadium, rejoined Pioneers mainstay Jeff Kunion in Parkland. Kunion owned the Pioneers from 2009 to 2011 before becoming president of the PGCBL until 2017. Jeff is the team president for the Sharks.

(PHOTO: CLPB)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Donner to manage new pro box lacrosse league

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new professional lacrosse league is coming to the region. The Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) announced the inaugural first season of play on Thursday in Kansas City. Elmira Mammoth owner and First Arena tenant, Steve Donner, will serve as the role of commissioner for the new league which will begin […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Henry Jackson opens up baseball recruit process

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning baseball standout is looking for his next big stop. Henry Jackson, a sophomore in the upcoming school year at Corning, has decomitted from Xavier University and the Musketeers. Jackson has now opened the recruiting process for the next stage of his playing career. After enduring injury this past season, […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Senior Send-Off – Corning’s Nick Volpe

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue out Senior Send-Off series for the 2022 graduating class. Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we pay tribute to Corning lacrosse standout Nick Volpe. This past season, Volpe helped guide the Hawks to a Section IV Class A Championship and a New York State Tournament Appearance. Volpe will next […]
CORNING, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Man Wins $10,000 for Hole in One at Golf Tournament

An Endicott man is now $10,000 richer after making a hole in one while playing golf. Steve Kovall was participating in the Owego Hose Team's 5th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament at Tioga Golf Club when he hit a hole in one on Hole 9. Kovall was presented with a check for the $10,000 at Croton Hose #3 Wednesday evening.
ENDICOTT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victor, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

2022 Twin Tiers Sports Awards winners

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The results are in and the winners were crowned. The 6th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards is in the books and each respective award category was announced Wednesday night at the WETM-TV studio on mytwintiers.com/sports. Thousands of votes were counted and any one of the nominees for an award could have […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Lifetime Achievement Award – Andrew Legare

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues its Twin Tiers Sports Awards recognition. Each year, the Twin Tiers Sports Awards honors the very best in local sports. For the 6th annual edition, we are proud to once again give out our Lifetime Achievement Award. This year’s recipient is a local sports reporting staple for over […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Mike Limoncelli out of action in Mariners farm system

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Mike Limoncelli will be off of the pitching mound for the long-term. In a message with Limoncelli Monday, 18 Sports confirmed that the Mariners right-handed prospect will miss the rest of the season and all of next year. The news comes after Limoncelli underwent successful arm surgery two weeks ago […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning travel baseball has strong showing in Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning travel baseball team had a trip to remember this weekend. The Corning 15u Elite travel baseball team won their pool in the Cooperstown Tournament before falling in the semis. A total of ten teams were in the tournament from the east and Corning even had the opportunity to play […]
COOPERSTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Elmira Pioneers#Sharks#Parkland#Pgcbl#The Miami Marlins#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

SUNY CCC Professors selected for Cornell University Fellowship

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — It’s a good day for Corning Community College as three professors have been selected for Cornell’s fellowship program. The three faculty members selected for the program are: Emma Draper-Reich, MFA, Assistant Professor of English Sky Moss, MA, Associate Professor of History Sri Kamesh Narasimhan, PhD, Associate Professor of Chemistry The program […]
CORNING, NY
WIBX 950

Record Breaking Bass Reeled In From Cayuga Lake on Opening Day

Not a bad way to kick off the opening day of bass season. With a record-breaking fish. Thomas Russell Jr., of Albion, New York set a New York State record for smallmouth bass. He reeled in an eight-pound, six-ounce from Cayuga Lake in Seneca County on June 15, the opening day of bass season. It beat the previous record by two ounces, which was a tie between fish caught on Lake Erie in 1995, and in the St. Lawrence River in 2016.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback – 1945 Chemung County Airport 8mm film

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back to nearly 80 years ago for the latest 18 Sports Flashback. On this special edition, we travel back to the days of the Chemung County Airport n 1945. In perhaps the oldest film shown on WETM-TV, this 8mm film highlights what the current Elmira-Corning Regional Airport used to […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Summer events happening in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The busy travel weekend is looking great for local regions and they’re excited to welcome in summer tourists. From wineries to the Finger Lakes, to amusement parks and more, the Southern Tier is expecting a larger than usual tourist season. After two years of being stuck inside people are ready to travel. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Keeping Kids Fed in the Summer throughout the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act has officially passed into law extending the child nutrition waivers that provide funding to schools, and local organizations offering free meals to students during the Summer.  “It’s hard for them to make ends meet and, we want to be there to help them,” said Katie Rhodes, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Art gallery grand opening tomorrow in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local artist Julian Raven’s art gallery will have it’s grand opening to the public tomorrow at 11 a.m. at 714 Baldwin Street in Elmira. The paintings range from all different types of artistic styles including impressionism and expressionism and will all be on display starting tomorrow. To see the listings of […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

Sophia Resciniti wins NYS Assembly primary

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republicans living in Greater Binghamton’s urban core were asked to pick their candidate to face 9 term Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo in the fall. City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti won the race easily over former Deputy Regional Director at Empire State Development Robin Alpaugh. The unofficial final vote count was Resciniti: 2,703, Alpaugh: […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Watch Our Garden Grow: Microgreens

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re looking to eat more healthily or spruce up your smoothies, salads, and sandwiches, look no further than microgreens. Shabnam Allwood, owner of Nooshe Joon Farm in West Elmira, specializes in growing organic microgreens that can be used for an almost endless list of dishes. Microgreens are simply baby plants […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Capriotti Properties announces plans for 1-8 Clemens Square

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Capriotti Properties has announced plans for the further development of 1-8 Clemens square including a brewery and several boutique stores. In the announcement on their Facebook page, Capriotti says that they are working to bring a new brewery to the large east unit, the former space of Chuck Clark’s and The […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy