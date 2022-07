Romelu Lukaku landed this morning in Italy, fell to his knees, kissed the ground, and as the moon hit his eye like a big pizza pie, he declared “that’s amore”!. And then he went and did his medical and signed a few things that needed to be signed. And now his loan back to Inter Milan is officially official, as confirmed by both teams. So the 29-year-old is back in friendli(er) confines, though only for the next season as things stand, since his one-year loan does not have any options or obligations attached to it.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO