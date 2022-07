The mountainous terrain of Colorado makes the state a mecca for all types of adventurous activities from hiking to mountaineering, hot air ballooning, and whitewater rafting. Hiking, in particular, is one of the most exciting things one can do in Colorado and while many hikes cater to the needs of all levels of adventurers, these are best left for the experienced adventurers with a lot of stamina.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO