Justin Bieber‘s grandmother Kathy Bieber was involved in a near-fatal car accident. Kathy was in the passenger seat of her vintage red Mustang as her 17-year-old grandson Brandan, who is Justin’s younger cousin, drove in Stratford, Ontario on Saturday, July 2. Photos of firefighters spraying the smoking car emerged via the community Facebook group Stratford Cruises on the same day, where Brandan himself identified that the car belonged to Kathy and confirmed he was driving. The teen also revealed he had to “pull his grandmother” out of the car and it could “have been very bad” had he not acted quickly after the accident.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO