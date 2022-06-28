ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets 23 years in prison for fake Adderall pills

By Anna Skog
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after being caught with over 15,000 fake Adderall pills that he intended to distribute, and a stolen weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

On Friday, Roddrick Montez Wilson, 26, of Muskegon and Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm for drug trafficking.

Easy to get, hard to spot: DEA finding more fake pills

The charges stem from a traffic stop in August 2021 when Michigan State Police found with over 15,000 fake pills that looked like Adderall, an amphetamine used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy, but were really methamphetamine, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney said Wilson had intended to sell the pills, which were estimated to be worth $75,000. He also had a loaded, stolen firearm to help with selling the pills.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated further, learning that Grand Rapids police had encountered Wilson in February and June of 2021, when he was found with smaller quantities of the same fake pills, as well as a firearm in June and other drugs in February, federal prosecutors said.

Dangerous counterfeit drugs are putting millions of US consumers at risk, according to a new study
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cA81V_0gOT5KUu00
Fake pills can be hard to detect. Wilson possessed fake Adderall® pills like the ones depicted here, the U.S. Attorney said.

The DEA says a nationwide surge in fake prescription pills made and distributed by criminal drug networks is driving harm, violence, and overdoses across the U.S. Between August and December 2021, almost 10 million fake pills were seized by law enforcement across the nation.

