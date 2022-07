Former Mississippi State women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson is returning as a coach after spending one year away from the court. Rutgers announced that the former SEC coach would be joining their program as an assistant ahead of the 2022-2023 season. The Scarlet Knights struggled to an 11-20 overall record last year and won just three games in the Big Ten Conference.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO