ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor blames Biden for deaths of migrants found in truck

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZ0EI_0gOT5DJp00
Tweet

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) blamed President Biden for the deaths of 50 migrants in San Antonio on Monday.

Abbott shared a statement on Twitter after the migrants had been found in a refrigerated tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, saying that the “deaths are on Biden.”

U.S. authorities said that those deceased included 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans. The nationalities of the other victims are yet to be identified.

According to Abbott, the deaths were a result of what he referred to as Biden’s “deadly open border policies.”

He added that the incident shows the deadly consequences of Biden’s “refusal to enforce the law.”

However, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back against Abbott’s rhetoric, telling reporters onboard Air Force One on Tuesday that Biden was “closely monitoring the absolutely horrific and heartbreaking reports” from San Antonio.

Asked to respond to Republicans blaming Biden for the deaths, Jean-Pierre disputed the characterization by Abbott and others that Biden is implementing “open border” policies, saying the administration is focused on disrupting human smuggling networks.

“The fact of the matter is the border is closed which is in part why you see people trying to make this dangerous journey using smuggling networks,” she told reporters. “We are going to stay focused on the facts and making sure that we hold these smugglers accountable.”

She said Biden, who is overseas for Group of 7 (G-7) and NATO summits, had been briefed on the situation and would be updated.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also criticized human trafficking and “a lack of control” at the U.S.-Mexico border in his daily briefing on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

The tragedy that took place Monday night is among the deadliest incidents involving migrants attempting to cross the U.S.’s southern border in recent years. According to The Associated Press, ten migrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, the bodies of 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck southeast of the Texas city.

The Border Patrol shared last week that U.S. border officials in May apprehended more migrants than in any other month since records have been kept.

Comments / 14

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Texas City, TX
San Antonio, TX
Government
UPI News

Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house

June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday when a small plane entered the restricted air space above it. The plane flew over the town of Rehoboth Beach "after mistakenly entering a secured area," according to...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Mexico#Republicans#Texas Governor#Politics State#Politics Governor#Mexicans#Hondurans
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Walmart
Washington Examiner

Cartels smuggle migrants left behind from largest-ever caravan

AUSTIN, Texas — The largest-ever caravan of migrants to head to the U.S. southern border broke down days into its journey from southern Mexico, appearing unsuccessful. But three federal and local law enforcement officials based in South Texas’s Del Rio region told the Washington Examiner on Monday that many from the caravan successfully evaded Mexican authorities and were able to cross the border illegally into the United States over the past several days.
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

The Hill

618K+
Followers
74K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy