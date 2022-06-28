ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

Michigan woman critically injured in Manistee County rollover crash has died

By Brandon Champion
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 2 days ago
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman critically injured in a rollover crash has died. Amber Leigh Roussain, 32, from Copemish was killed in the...

15-year-old girl dies in dryer fire at Mt. Morris Township home

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old girl was found dead after a clothes dryer in her residence caught fire Wednesday night. The Mt. Morris Township Fire Department responded to the fire at 3115 N. Linden Road just before 10 p.m., when a family friend called 911, according to Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
The Flint Journal

15-year-old girl dies in Mt. Morris Township fire at home without working smoke detectors

MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Fire authorities said there were no working smoke detectors in a home that caught fire Wednesday, killing a 15-year-old girl who lived there. Mt. Morris Township Fire Chief Rick Johnson said Thursday, June 30, that fire crews received 911 calls about a working structure fire in the 3100 block of Linden Road at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
Man who vanished 9 years ago after appointment at Kalamazoo hospital is still missing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A 25-year-old man who vanished nine years ago after an appointment at a Kalamazoo hospital is still missing. Jayme Vaughn Bryant would be 34 years old now. His family said he went to a follow-up appointment at a hospital in Kalamazoo on June 29, 2013, and said he would call his mother. He never called and is still missing. Bryant’s mother spoke to the host of the Already Gone Podcast.
KALAMAZOO, MI
2 hospitalized after motorcycle hits deer near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A pair of motorcycle riders are in critical condition after hitting a deer Tuesday night near Jackson, police said. At about 10 p.m. June 28, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on S. Dettman Road north of Page Avenue in Leoni Township, in eastern Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Rockbridge Co. teen found, Michigan man arrested

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office says that a man has been arrested in Michigan in connection with a Virginia teen’s abduction earlier this week. According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Leighia Nicole Faith Perkins — who went missing on Monday, June 27...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
