Maryland Zoo's bat population more than quadruples in size

Gang International — the D.C-based outfit responsible for 2019’s “Facades” and a lot of your favorite Bobby Worrest footage over the years — has a new one out today. Light on the Bobby clips this round, but heavy on pretty much everything else. The video weaves from Pulaski, through Baltimore’s notoriously unforgiving crust, and back to Pulaski for ender parts from Mikey Payne and Kevin Augustine (that switch flip back tail made me rethink what I already knew about his stance for a few seconds…)

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO