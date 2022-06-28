Maryland Zoo's bat population more than quadruples in size

Photo of Black Bear on South Altamont Avenue in Thurmont by Bob Delphey. Last month, a young black bear wandered onto the property of a Frederick hotel on Buckeystown Pike and climbed one of the trees. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources sent a team to tranquilize the bear and release him near Gambrill State Park.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A black bear was captured on camera late Tuesday night in a backyard in Owings Mills. Video from a resident's security camera showed the black bear rummaging around the backyard just before midnight. He briefly inspects a sealed bucket. According to the Maryland Department...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two family-owned businesses, Goetze's & Sheetz are teaming up to launch a new series of Cow Tail-flavored milkshakes. VP of Strategy and Operation for Goetze's Meghan Brody and Beverage Research and Development Manager for Sheetz Sandy Mazza shares more about those sweet drinks.
Although it’s alliterative, Baltimore and barbecue haven’t historically been known to go together. (Save for pit beef, of course, but even that has been labeled by some as not being “real barbecue.”) We’re obviously a city better known for our seafood, but, as senior contributor Mike Unger explored in this 2014 story, Charm City’s barbecue scene is making serious strides.
POOLESVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — They’re beautiful, majestic and sometimes even good for a laugh – those are just some of the reasons Christopher Zeoli has been hanging out with parrots most of his life. "You start to relate to them as people," Zeoli said. "You can see...
Maybe you’re looking for somewhere to “ooh” and “aah” as light and color burst across Baltimore’s sky. Or, if fireworks aren’t your thing, maybe you’re searching for alternate events for Fourth of July. Either way, there are plenty of options this weekend.
June 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 ticket he received for free as part of a promotion. The Maryland Lottery said the 42-year-old White Marsh man received a free Pick 5 ticket at the Belvedere Plaza Liquors store in Baltimore through the lottery's Try Pick 5 promotion.
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — NASA plans to fly aircraft over the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington to Baltimore and into Virginia. The flights will support an atmospheric study in the Mid-Atlantic region between July 5 and 16. Four-engine turboprop P-3 aircraft based at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will fly five days during the 12-day period at altitudes from 1,000 to 10,000 feet.
A shuttered Canton corner pub will be remade into a spot with "more elevated service" under new ownership. Michelle Brandenburg and Will Glass will open a new concept in the former Sandmans Pub building at 708 S. Baylis St. Brandenburg was approved for a liquor license for the business -- unnamed in liquor board documents -- this month.
ESSEX, Md. — There are concerns that thousands of Baltimore County children may be missing meals since schools let out for the summer almost three weeks ago. The county launched a program at the Baltimore County Public Library's Essex Branch after learning that too many students were going hungry over the summer.
If you find your kids, or yourself, stuck inside in front of your little screens, we have a solution for you—get outside in front of a big screen. No matter where you are in Maryland this summer, there is always an outdoor movie nearby. Here, we round up places to catch fresh-air flicks in the coming weeks:
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9:45 p.m. June 29 — Heat, humidity, and storms return for Fourth of July weekend in Baltimore. Wednesday began our warming trend as temperatures rose to a toasty high of 89, but Thursday turns even hotter with highs in the lower 90s and by Friday temperatures soar into the mid 90s.
Gang International — the D.C-based outfit responsible for 2019’s “Facades” and a lot of your favorite Bobby Worrest footage over the years — has a new one out today. Light on the Bobby clips this round, but heavy on pretty much everything else. The video weaves from Pulaski, through Baltimore’s notoriously unforgiving crust, and back to Pulaski for ender parts from Mikey Payne and Kevin Augustine (that switch flip back tail made me rethink what I already knew about his stance for a few seconds…)
TOWSON, Md. — Sunlight penetrating windows can heat the inside of a car like an oven in just a matter of minutes, making it dangerous, even deadly for a child left inside. It happens every year, children die after being left in a hot car. In fact, 913 children have died in the United States due to pediatric vehicular heat stroke since 1998. All of those deaths could have been prevented, and it can happen quicker than you may realize.
Nestled on just over 26 acres near Bodkin Creek in Pasadena is a historic property called Hancock’s Resolution. The original stone main house was built in 1785 by Stephen Hancock Jr. At that time, the property was an approximate 410-acre farm known as a “middling plantation,” or middle-class farm.
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Krista Jacobs, 16, of Lake Shore cannot play softball this season, per doctor’s orders.
“[I want to play] so bad. So bad,” Jacobs said last month during opening day of club softball.
Jacobs is awaiting a kidney transplant after doctors discovered the Chesapeake High School sophomore has end-stage renal failure.
“Which means my kidneys just kinda stopped working,” the 16-year-old explained.
At a routine doctor’s visit last year, Jacobs complained of chills, bruises, and charley horses, or muscle cramps.
“Thank God the doctor took her seriously and sent her down for bloodwork,” Jacobs’ mother Becky said. “Basically, they said, ‘Get her...
