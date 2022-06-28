ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Protect your home from summer thunderstorms

By Jessica Jurczak
WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When summer thunderstorms hit, the last thing you want to be worried about is water...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Get your landscaping done this holiday weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hope your plans for the long holiday weekend involve being outside and this would be a great weekend to get some gardening and landscaping done. If you’re wondering what is the best to plant this time of year, how much you should be watering or where to get all the stuff you need, look no further than Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get whiter teeth for the summer with Power Swabs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A brighter, whiter smile can make you feel more confident and look and feel healthier. Today we have scott DeFalco here with us from Power Swabs to tell us about a formula that might work for you. >>> Take a look in the video...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

South Haven worker dies after falling 16 feet

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A person has died after taking a 16 foot fall to the ground at work, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced Tuesday. On Friday, June 24, a 49-year-old laborer was moving trash from a second story window into a wood box on the forks of a rough terrain fork truck.
WOOD

Old Glory gone missing in Holland

The 30 by 60-foot American flag which has flown 100 feet in the air over DeNooyer Chevrolet’s 8th Street dealership for 57 years was stolen this weekend. A replacement flag is now flying over the dealership. (June 30, 2022)
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Great Lakes Waterproofing
1049 The Edge

$10,000 Grant Awarded To Kalamazoo’s Loaves & Fishes

[/caption]With a grant donation from No Kid Hungry, 5 Michigan food banks have been awarded a total of $70,000 to support local children; including Kalamazoo’s own Loaves & Fishes. With the looming thoughts of a recession on the horizon and still empty shelves from Covid-19 shipping delays, food banks have been working hard to provide nourishment to Michigan residents despite these obstacles. For many of Michigan’s children, school is the only time of year a child is able to eat a regular meal thanks to the lunch assist programs. With a $10,000 grant from No Kid Hungry, Loaves & Fishes is able to keep up their donation efforts to feed Kalamazoo residents this summer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Officials Warn This Michigan City May See Brown Outs This Summer

I'm not sure if you noticed or not, but it's hot out there this summer. Going into this Summer, we were warned by several energy providers that if the heat index gets as high as it's predicted to, we may start to see some issues when it comes to power. While providers have worked overtime to stock up and be prepared, the strain from the large amount of air conditioning units starts to wear on our power grid.
PORTLAND, MI
WOOD

Getting the wheels turning on Summer Reading

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The Zee bus is rolling along this summer to help kids keep up on their reading. Doing More. Together. has partnered with the Zee Bus to make learning fun this summer. The Zee Bus has several crafts and books for your child to checkout at no cost. The Zee Bus will be visiting several parks and neighborhoods in Zeeland this summer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
103.3 WKFR

Will This Portage Mother Land on the Cover of Maxim?

Voting for this Portage mother and business owner could get her on the cover of Maxim and help Homes for Wounded Warriors. Maxim Magazine recently launched a cover girl competition. You can vote for your favorite potential cover girl one time for free. After that, you can pay for votes with all of the money going to a great cause according to MaximCoverGirl.com,
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

LARA: Kalamazoo crematorium operated without a license since 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo crematorium has been asked to cease all operations until it earns a license for cremation. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) says Langeland Family Cremation Center has been running a crematory business on Tall Oaks Drive without a license since 2019.
WOOD

Reduce your pain so you can enjoy the summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With warm weather, many of us are looking to get out and be active and social and even get some traveling done. But if you have constant pain, these activities may be put on hold or even skipped altogether. The team at Bear Chiropractic...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Spectrum Health provides safe care for LGBTQIA patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – June is Pride Month and at Spectrum Health, many physicians are specializing in providing safe and affirming care to LGBTQIA populations here in West Michigan. Spectrum Health has even received a special “Safe and Affirming” designation recognized nationally!. Here to tell us...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy