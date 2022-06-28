Protect your home from summer thunderstorms

[/caption]With a grant donation from No Kid Hungry, 5 Michigan food banks have been awarded a total of $70,000 to support local children; including Kalamazoo’s own Loaves & Fishes. With the looming thoughts of a recession on the horizon and still empty shelves from Covid-19 shipping delays, food banks have been working hard to provide nourishment to Michigan residents despite these obstacles. For many of Michigan’s children, school is the only time of year a child is able to eat a regular meal thanks to the lunch assist programs. With a $10,000 grant from No Kid Hungry, Loaves & Fishes is able to keep up their donation efforts to feed Kalamazoo residents this summer.
