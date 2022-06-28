ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Friends' Alum Matthew Perry Pops Up On Social Media, Actor Visits Vegas With Some 'Old' Pals

By Jaclyn Roth
He's back! Though Matthew Perry doesn't post too often on social media , he made an appearance on Monday, June 27, when he showed off his trip to Las Vegas.

“Vegas with old friends this weekend,” the 54-year-old captioned the photo via Instagram . “This photo was taken minutes before we went downstairs and lost every dime any of us have ever earned.”

In the photo, the actor wore a dark blue shirt and black pants as he posed with photographer Randall Slavin , Roger Castillo and David Pressman .

Of course, fans went into a frenzy since the trip reminded them of the Friends episode in which his character, Chandler Bing, and Monica Gellar ( Courteney Cox ) go to Vegas and consider getting married.

One person wrote, "You should have taken Monica along 🤗," while another added, "Real life Chandler 🤣♥️."

The best part? Costar Jennifer Aniston even gave the picture a "like."

The TV star has stayed out of the spotlight over the past few months, but when the cast reunited for a HBO Max special, he got candid about his time on the sitcom, which aired from 1994 to 2004.

"To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh ... If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out," he shared.

Going forward, Perry is set to tell-all in his new memoir , and he'll even dive into his addiction struggles.

“So much has been written about me in the past,” he said of the tome, which will be released in November. “I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book.”

On June 14, Perry showed the title of the book on social media.

"My ego doesn't like that I have to stop writing about myself . But the book is now done. So that's that," he wrote.

