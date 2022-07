>Wawa Chain Plans 40-Store-Expansion In Central Pennsylvania. (Lancaster Co., PA) -- Wawa is planning to double its store count in the next three to five years with up to 40 stores planned in the region. The convenience store company says one store is planned for East Pennsboro Township in Cumberland County. Each new store employs an average of up to 40 people. Currently, there are 17 Wawa locations in Lancaster and Berks counties.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO