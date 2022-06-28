Sports, June 28th

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

June 28th

By Parker Testa
 2 days ago

Mount Pleasant Softball was defeated in both games of a doubleheader Monday night against Burlington. The Panthers were defeated by a score of 7-1 in Game 1. Ella McNamee pitched 4 full innings allowing 5 runs, 2 earned. Panther Softball rallied late in Game 2 but came up short with the...

June 30th

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball was defeated by Davis County by a score of 12-0 Wednesday night. Ella McNamee was given the loss on the mound allowing 8 runs, 7 earned on 6 hits with 2 walks. Panther Softball is back on the field tonight for a doubleheader on the road against Fairfield. The first game is scheduled for 5:30 PM with the second to follow at 7:30 PM.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Highly-touted football recruit chooses Iowa

A highly-touted football recruit has committed to the University of Iowa. Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made the announcement in a tweet sent at 1pm Thursday. The Southeast Polk star writes, “Hawkeye Nation, you got my everything from the first day. Let’s work. I’m home.”. Proctor is...
IOWA CITY, IA
6-on-6 basketball: A beloved Iowa tradition

IOWA, USA — Six-on-six girls basketball in Iowa dates all the way back to the 1890s. "Not long after 1920 is when we held the first girl's state high school tournament here in Iowa and it was the first hosted anywhere in the nation," said Dr. Jennifer Sterling, a lecturer in the department of American Studies at the University of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
SEP’s Proctor, 5-star tackle, commits to Iowa

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has his next step – and, like his former Southeast Polk teammate, Xavier Nwankpa, Proctor will stay in the black and gold. Proctor announced his commitment to the University of Iowa on Twitter at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. The 6’8″, 335-pound Proctor chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama. Proctor says […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Mount Pleasant, IA
Burlington, IA
Toronto, IA
Burlington, IA
National champion Taylor joins Iowa women's wrestling

(Iowa City) -- Four-time national finalist and 2021 national champion Felicity Taylor is transferring to join the Iowa women’s wrestling program. A Spillville, Iowa native, Taylor spent the past four years at McKendree University in Illinois, helping the Bearcats to win three national team titles. View the complete release...
IOWA CITY, IA
67 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Gennings Dunker

Welcome to the beginning our preview of the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football season as we take a look at each and every player on the roster counting down the days to kickoff inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 3rd. You can find each player preview, as well as the complete current roster on the countdown story stream here.
IOWA CITY, IA
Gene McWhirter (final arrangements)

Edward “Gene” Eugene McWhirter, 81, of Mount Pleasant, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Gene was born on June 22, 1941, in Newton, the son of Robert Wilson and Lillian (Robinett) McWhirter. Growing up Gene would help his father on the farm, which sparked his lifelong interest. He graduated from Baxter High School in 1959 and continued his education at the University of Iowa. Gene moved to Fort Madison and was a partner in H&M Chevrolet Olds. On November 1, 1969, Gene was united in marriage to Kathie Elliott in Newton. The couple moved to Mount Pleasant in 1972, and Gene opened McWhirter Chevrolet Buick shortly after. He enjoyed gardening, field trials, and attending auctions. Gene was a jack of all trades, he was an auctioneer, private pilot, bought and sold farm machinery for many years and loved his fishing trips to Canada. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Iowa Automobile Dealers Association, National Automobile Dealers Association and attended the First Presbyterian Church.
NEWTON, IA
Iowa man is Lucky for Life in lottery

A Davenport man is looking forward to having evidence from the Iowa Lottery to prove to his family and friends that he really did win a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life® game. “I still think there’s a doubt until I come home and I have a check,” Doug […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Mike Tyson
Evander Holyfield
Bryan Christopher Hancock

Bryan Christopher Hancock passed away June 5, 2022. Bryan was born on April 12, 1953 in Rexburg, Idaho, and grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bryan’s parents were Clem and Adell Hancock. Bryan was born and raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bryan is survived...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Rail Yard combines new look with historical flare

FORT MADISON – This won’t be the folksy thing you’re used to with the Old E, or Kinnick South, but you can plan on the same fun environment when the joint opens up again this Friday. Bobby Holtkamp, Scott Meller, and Brock Umthun are bringing a fresh...
FORT MADISON, IA
Iowa’s river cruise season brings stops in Davenport, other Iowa towns

Iowa may not be at the top of the list of cruise ship destinations — but hundreds of people will be visiting on Mississippi River cruises this year. Steve Ahrens is the executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission in Davenport, which greets the passengers during stops. “They are all over I have so much fun interacting with them,” he says, “here they are having sort of that Mark Twain esque kind of experience plus right — and a little bit of that whole that Midwest, nice kind of hospitality that goes with it.”
DAVENPORT, IA
#Colorado Rockies#Iowa Wesleyan University#Panther Softball#Rbi#Mount Pleasant Baseball
2 injured in Ottumwa park shooting incident

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at an Ottumwa park Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of East Main and Brick Row around 4:24 p.m. on a report of a man bleeding from his head and neck, according to the Ottumwa Police Department. The man was identified as […]
OTTUMWA, IA
For the Record – Tuesday, June 28, 2022

06/27/22 – 11:37 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 800 block of Avenue E. 06/27/22 – 1:16 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 2600 block of Avenue L. 06/27/22 – 4:01 p.m....
FORT MADISON, IA
Protests planned in Burlington over Roe V Wade ruling

Burlington, IA- A group of local women have organized protests in response to the recent overturning of Roe V Wade. 2 protests have been scheduled to take place Tuesday in Downtown Burlington. The First Protest will take place at the Des Moines County Courthouse at 10 AM. The Second protest will begin at 6 PM at the bottom of Snake Alley and end at the Memorial Auditorium.
BURLINGTON, IA
Ottumwa church heavily damaged in Wednesday morning fire

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Wednesday morning fire at a Heartland church has left the building heavily damaged. Just after 4:30 a.m., crews with the Ottumwa Fire Department were called to the First Church of the Nazarene on Ellis Ave. in Ottumwa. All on-duty firefighters responded to the fire with...
OTTUMWA, IA
When is it appropriate to set off fireworks in Iowa?

There is a good chance you have already heard people setting off fireworks and firecrackers, even though we’re still a few days away from the Fourth of July. Iowa law states fireworks are only to be set off from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3rd and 4th, but people have already begun to spark their sparklers.
DAVENPORT, IA
Keokuk home severely damaged by fire

Keokuk, IA- Authorities are still investigating the cause of a Keokuk house fire. On Sunday, June 26th, the Keokuk Fire Department responded to 1306 Oak Street for a report of a house fully engulfed in fire. Upon arrival, fire crews learned that all occupants of the home were able to...
KEOKUK, IA

