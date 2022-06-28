ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Louisiana man cited for illegal possession of snakes

 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. ( KLFY ) — A Breaux Bridge man has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for illegally keeping two venomous copperhead snakes.

Caleb M. Hudson, 40, of Breaux Bridge, was cited on June 20 after officials say they found the snakes in plastic totes in Hudson’s home after receiving a tip and obtaining a warrant, according to LDWF Spokesman Adam Einck.

“Agents seized the two copperheads and donated them to the Audobon and Alexandria zoos,” said Einck in a press release. “Possession of venomous and restricted snakes brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.”

