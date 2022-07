HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of June 6-12, including the following. PORTAGE LAKE — Tr. Curtin took a report of a burglary in the town of Portage Lake. The homeowner reported that while in the process of moving, someone entered her home and took things from the home while she was out of town. The investigation is active and ongoing.

HOULTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO