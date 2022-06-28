ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Trial of Potential Universal Flu Vaccine Opens at NIH Clinical Center

By Roxie Bell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Phase 1 clinical trial of a novel influenza vaccine has begun inoculating healthy adult volunteers at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The placebo-controlled trial will test the safety of a candidate vaccine, BPL-1357, and its ability to prompt immune responses. The vaccine candidate was developed...

