U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial Friday in a court on the outskirts of Moscow to hear drug charges that could see her serve up to 10 years in a Russian jail. Griner, 31, was formally told at this first hearing that she was charged with intentionally importing narcotics into Russia. She spoke to say she understood the charges. The judge set the next hearing for July 7.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO