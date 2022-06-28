Fire destroys structure, boat and lawnmower in Onancock

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews responded to a call Monday afternoon in Onancock, on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. A total of six departments arrived at the scene on Half Moon Drive just after 1 p.m.

Images provided by the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department show a plume of black smoke billowing above the tree line. When crews got to the site of the fire, they found a small structure engulfed in flames. The structure fire extended to a boat and a lawnmower, the images show.

Crews got the fire under control within ten minutes.

Fire crews were called to fight a fire on Half Moon Drive in Onancock on June 27, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Dept.)

(Photo courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

