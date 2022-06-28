Fire destroys structure, boat and lawnmower in Onancock

Images provided by the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department show a plume of black smoke billowing above the tree line. When crews got to the site of the fire, they found a small structure engulfed in flames. The structure fire extended to a boat and a lawnmower, the images show.
Crews got the fire under control within ten minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SNOW HILL, Md. – Maryland State Police say a crash claimed the life of a Salisbury man and left another in critical condition Tuesday evening. At around 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to the area of southbound Route 12, south of the Wicomico/Worcester County line, for a report of a serious crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Route 12 when the driver crossed the center line into the southbound lane, hitting a 2007 Honda.
An overturned tractor trailer blocked lanes of traffic on Route 13 near Capeville Thursday morning. The accident occurred around 4:00 AM and blocked all northbound lanes for several hours. On US-13 in the County of Northampton, in the vicinity of Capeville Dr; Rt. 624E/W (Northampton County), near Capeville road,. A...
OCEAN PINES, Md. – A knock at the door turned into a nightmare for Kathy and Alan Funkhouser of Ocean Pines after a strange man showed up at their door Thursday morning and schemed his way into stealing their vehicle. Kathy says it all started when she and Alan...
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man was arrested earlier this month following a drug investigation. As a result of an ongoing drug investigation, deputies obtained a search and seizure warrant for the home of 41-year-old Terrence Hugee, located in the 800 block of College Lane. Surveillance was established on the residence on June 9th, during which Hugee was seen leaving. A traffic stop was initiated, and the warrant was executed on the apartment.
DELMARVA – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in multiple counties across the Eastern Shore. 27-year-old Brittany Stokes is wanted out of Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland, as well as the state of Delaware. She is currently wanted on the following charges:
Ocean City, MD- (June 29, 2022): The Town of Ocean City would like to remind our residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during the July 5th Independence Day Celebrations. Traffic and pedestrian congestion are expected to be heavy throughout all of Ocean City. This year, the Town of Ocean City will offer two unique celebration events on the evening of July 5, 2022.
A 43-year-old man had to be airlifted to a Maryland hospital after being shot by a suspect who remains at large in the region, police said. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stretch of the 21400 block of Exquisite Court in Lexington Park shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, June 24, where there was a report of a shooting.
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Willards teen in connection to a threatening video posted to social media earlier this month. The video was brought to the attention of a school resource officer at Parkside High School on June 14th. The video, which went viral, showed a male holding what appeared to be a rifle while making inappropriate and insensitive threats, including, “Shoot n-word for fun, you hear me?”
A white shark weighing in at 883 pounds was tracked off Virginia Beach and Ocean City, MD. Freya, as she was dubbed by shark research group OCEARCH, was "pinged" June 23 in Virginia Beach but had made her way to the Ocean City shoreline as of June 27, according to the OCEARCH shark tracker.
