ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onancock, VA

Fire destroys structure, boat and lawnmower in Onancock

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews responded to a call Monday afternoon in Onancock, on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. A total of six departments arrived at the scene on Half Moon Drive just after 1 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s Daily Newsletter emails.

Images provided by the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department show a plume of black smoke billowing above the tree line. When crews got to the site of the fire, they found a small structure engulfed in flames. The structure fire extended to a boat and a lawnmower, the images show.

Crews got the fire under control within ten minutes.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNB21_0gOSzrIR00
    Fire crews were called to fight a fire on Half Moon Drive in Onancock on June 27, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSNFD_0gOSzrIR00
    Fire crews were called to fight a fire on Half Moon Drive in Onancock on June 27, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uinGH_0gOSzrIR00
    Fire crews were called to fight a fire on Half Moon Drive in Onancock on June 27, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMua2_0gOSzrIR00
    Fire crews were called to fight a fire on Half Moon Drive in Onancock on June 27, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rB0NI_0gOSzrIR00
    Fire crews were called to fight a fire on Half Moon Drive in Onancock on June 27, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cJE6_0gOSzrIR00
    Fire crews were called to fight a fire on Half Moon Drive in Onancock on June 27, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5xoK_0gOSzrIR00
    Fire crews were called to fight a fire on Half Moon Drive in Onancock on June 27, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkIWs_0gOSzrIR00
    Fire crews were called to fight a fire on Half Moon Drive in Onancock on June 27, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJlJe_0gOSzrIR00
    (Photo courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Tensions rise as residents forced out of Newport News apartment building

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Tensions rise as residents forced out of Newport …. 20 displaced after apartment fire in Virginia Beach. Chopper 10: 20 displaced following apartment fire …. Drone 10: Buckroe Beach unveils renovated boardwalk …. New Portsmouth City Manager sworn in with no fan-fare, …. Virginia...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Snow Hill crash claims life of one, leaves another in critical condition

SNOW HILL, Md. – Maryland State Police say a crash claimed the life of a Salisbury man and left another in critical condition Tuesday evening. At around 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to the area of southbound Route 12, south of the Wicomico/Worcester County line, for a report of a serious crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Route 12 when the driver crossed the center line into the southbound lane, hitting a 2007 Honda.
SNOW HILL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Onancock, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Onancock, VA
Crime & Safety
WAVY News 10

DRONE 10: Buckroe Beach

Drone10 was over Buckroe Beach in City of Hampton to capture images of the renovated boardwalk. The 6 million dollar project brings new lights, benches, swings and security cameras to the beach.
HAMPTON, VA
shoredailynews.com

Overturned tractor trailer blocks 13 Thursday morning

An overturned tractor trailer blocked lanes of traffic on Route 13 near Capeville Thursday morning. The accident occurred around 4:00 AM and blocked all northbound lanes for several hours. On US-13 in the County of Northampton, in the vicinity of Capeville Dr; Rt. 624E/W (Northampton County), near Capeville road,. A...
CAPEVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Lawn Mowers#Accident#Daily Newsletter
WMDT.com

Drug investigation concludes with arrest of Salisbury man

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man was arrested earlier this month following a drug investigation. As a result of an ongoing drug investigation, deputies obtained a search and seizure warrant for the home of 41-year-old Terrence Hugee, located in the 800 block of College Lane. Surveillance was established on the residence on June 9th, during which Hugee was seen leaving. A traffic stop was initiated, and the warrant was executed on the apartment.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Police searching for woman wanted across Eastern Shore

DELMARVA – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in multiple counties across the Eastern Shore. 27-year-old Brittany Stokes is wanted out of Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland, as well as the state of Delaware. She is currently wanted on the following charges:
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oceancity.com

The Town of Ocean City is Expecting Traffic Delays w/Road Closures on July 5th

Ocean City, MD- (June 29, 2022): The Town of Ocean City would like to remind our residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during the July 5th Independence Day Celebrations. Traffic and pedestrian congestion are expected to be heavy throughout all of Ocean City. This year, the Town of Ocean City will offer two unique celebration events on the evening of July 5, 2022.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office charges 15-year-old Parkside student for viral video threat

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Willards teen in connection to a threatening video posted to social media earlier this month. The video was brought to the attention of a school resource officer at Parkside High School on June 14th. The video, which went viral, showed a male holding what appeared to be a rifle while making inappropriate and insensitive threats, including, “Shoot n-word for fun, you hear me?”
Daily Voice

Massive Shark Surfaces Off Ocean City, Virginia Beach

A white shark weighing in at 883 pounds was tracked off Virginia Beach and Ocean City, MD. Freya, as she was dubbed by shark research group OCEARCH, was "pinged" June 23 in Virginia Beach but had made her way to the Ocean City shoreline as of June 27, according to the OCEARCH shark tracker.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy