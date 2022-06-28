Sun Prairie Star earns 9 Better Newspaper Contest awards

The Sun Prairie Star earned nine Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest awards — and staffer Jeromey Hodsdon earned two Collegiate Newspaper Contest awards — announced during the WNA Foundation Better Newspaper Contest Awards Banquet on Friday, June 24, at The Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club in downtown Madison.

Sun Prairie Star staffers earned first place awards in four categories, two second places, one third place and two honorable mentions for work published in 2020 and 2021.

First place awards went to managing editor Chris Mertes for Best Sports Pages (with former sports editor Jeff Seisser), Best Editorials and Reporting on Local Education.

Of the Sports Pages, the judges wrote, “Great section cover. Very good color, photos and articles. Easy read. This section started strong and continued to impress.”

“The editorial category had several entries that rose to the top,” the judges wrote about the winning Editorials entry from the Sun Prairie Star. “The Sun Prairie Star topped the field with solid and crisp writing on a variety of topics. The editorials were all well-organized and easy to follow. They made their points without being overly long. I also like a bit of humor interspersed where appropriate . . . I cannot find anything I’d change in these. Outstanding work!”

The Patrick Marsh Middle School slavery assignment and its fallout were the subject of the first place education reporting. “Excellent coverage on a very controversial issue,” the judges wrote.

Mertes also earned a second place with former associate editor Jennifer Fetterly in the Open Records/Freedom of Information category. “All submissions are important topics that directly affect citizens,” the judges wrote. The story “SPASD requires fees to search for slavery question documents” especially stood out to the judge, who wrote, “The reporter found a story in being denied public information and took it to the next level by interviewing experts to tell the wider story, which is oftentimes left out. It’s something I did not see in many of the other entries.”

Fetterly earned a second place for Best Feature/Lifestyle Pages, which is an open competition among weekly newspapers. “Attractive and clean design with good story content and variety,” wrote the judges.

Fetterly also earned a third place for Best Enterprise/Interpretive Reporting for profiling a Sun Prairie homeless family in an article entitled, “We aren’t homeless enough to get help.”

“This was a very powerful entry with its focus on not being homeless enough and its attention to the plight of these people,” the judges wrote.

The Sun Prairie Star also received a first place award for Best Special Section-Editorial for its 2021 We Shall Not Forget section, that tells stories of local veterans. “This is just a stunner of a supplement,” the judges wrote. “It’s actually a comprehensive keepsake that documents a region’s important contributions to America’s wars. Could even be a book. What an important piece of American history. Bravo.”

Honorable mentions were presented to the staff for Best Front Page and Best Feature Story (Profile) to Fetterly. Judges liked the clean design and the homeless story in the Front Page entries. The Feature Story Profile about Jim Berkenstadt earned this comment from the judges: “This is a cool story about a cool person doing cool work. This was so fun and easy to read while giving the whole scope of the subject’s past and present work.”

Recipients of 2021 Newspaper of the Year Awards were Publisher Todd Colling and the EagleHerald, Marinette, (Daily Division) and Publisher John Ingebritsen and The Monroe Times (Weekly Division).

The 2021 WNAF Better Newspaper Contest received 2,117 entries from 98 newspapers. Eligible entries were published between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, and were judged by members of the West Virginia Press Association.

Best in Division winners were:

Division E (non-daily circulation of 2,249 or less): Grant County Herald Independent, Lancaster

Division D (non-daily circulation of 2,250 — 4,499): The Monroe Times

Division C (non-daily circulation of at least 4,500): Peninsula Pulse, Baileys Harbor

Division B (daily circulation of less than 9,999): EagleHerald, Marinette

Division A (daily circulation of at least 10,000): The Gazette, Janesville.

College WNAF Awards

Several college journalists were also honored during the event. The 2021 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Collegiate Better Newspaper Contest received 262 submissions across 20 categories from 11 campus newspapers. A detailed breakdown of college awards, high school awards and judges’ comments on these submissions also is included in the Awards Tab.

Hodsdon finished second in the Collegiate Journalist of the Year judging. “What I fund most impressive about Jeromey was his expansive portfolio,” the judge wrote. “Having as many outlets on his resume as he does will be a surefire way into a great, post-college career.”

Hodsdon also received a third place in Public Affairs Reporting for “Rittenhouse Closing Arguments.” Judges offered no comment on the entry.

Top honors in the college contest — the first place General Excellence award — went to Marquette University’s Marquette Tribune. The award for Collegiate Journalist of the Year went to John Leuzzi, who will be a senior next year at Marquette University. Leuzzi serves as executive sports editor of the student newspaper.

The WNA Foundation is a not-for-profit organization created in 1980 that works to improve the quality and future of Wisconsin’s newspaper enterprises, the industry and the communities they serve. It solicits, manages and disburses funds and other resources for the benefit of Wisconsin’s newspaper industry and the citizens of Wisconsin.