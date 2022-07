In a previous article, I briefly mentioned a professional hockey player recommending a group of us drink cherry juice. It's funny to tell now, but it was a little scary then!. I thought it best to explore the beautiful attributes of cherry juice in this writing. First, I wanted to learn what precisely a Montmorency Cherry was. I was intrigued to find out this type of cherry was named for a region located in Montmorency, France, which was named after one of the oldest noble families in northern France. (This is another story entirely)

3 DAYS AGO