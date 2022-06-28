ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Outdoor Pools Open In New York City Today

By Deanna Moore
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's officially summer in New York City!

As of today, June 28, all 48 public outdoor pools are open for the summer beginning at 11:00 am. The pools will be open daily until 7:00 pm with a break for pool cleaning between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm through Labor Day.

Before swimming, be sure to follow the rules below:

  • You’ll need to have a swimsuit to enter the pool area.
  • Shirts with colors on them are not allowed on the deck.
  • Bring a sturdy lock to keep your valuables safe, locks are required to enter, and luggage locks will not be accepted
  • Leave food, glass bottles, electronic devices, and newspapers at home

For a full list of the New York City pools in each borough, click here . Happy summer!

