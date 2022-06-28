Public Outdoor Pools Open In New York City Today
It's officially summer in New York City!
As of today, June 28, all 48 public outdoor pools are open for the summer beginning at 11:00 am. The pools will be open daily until 7:00 pm with a break for pool cleaning between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm through Labor Day.
Before swimming, be sure to follow the rules below:
- You’ll need to have a swimsuit to enter the pool area.
- Shirts with colors on them are not allowed on the deck.
- Bring a sturdy lock to keep your valuables safe, locks are required to enter, and luggage locks will not be accepted
- Leave food, glass bottles, electronic devices, and newspapers at home
For a full list of the New York City pools in each borough, click here . Happy summer!
