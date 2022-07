(Fargo, MN) -- The fundraising total is rising for a move across the Minnesota border for North Dakota's only abortion clinic. Red River Women's Clinic has surpassed its original GoFundMe goal of 20-thousand dollars, with a total as of Thursday morning of more than 843-thousand dollars. The clinic director says the facility has also received increased support in other ways, with people offering to escort to the clinic and volunteering professional services. People are also offering hotel points for travel.

FARGO, ND ・ 18 HOURS AGO