Apparel

These 10 Y2K-Inspired Swimwear Trends Are, Like, So Hot

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, fashion is rife with references to Y2K nostalgia so...

www.elitedaily.com

Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Glows in Neon Green Cutout Dress & Versatile Boots With H&M to Support Black Female Entrepreneurship

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross teamed up with H&M and the non-profit Buy From a Black Woman to be their newest ambassador. The “Blackish” actress, who was recently announced as the 2022 ambassador for H&M in collaboration with BFABW, sat down with BFABW founder Nikki Porcher today in Los Angeles to discuss the challenges women of color face in the business world. Ross spoke to Porcher in a lime green strappy dress, repping bold colors like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elite Daily

The 18 Best Dresses For Summer Weddings

Wedding season is back in full swing, and I’m willing to bet you’ve got at least one or two on deck this season. The best dresses for summer weddings embrace the lush, vibrant energy of the season. They’re a touch more playful than what you might wear to a fall or winter wedding, because you’re able to lean into colorful hues, romantic florals, and bold prints — and summer weddings can occasionally be a bit more casual, too (though be sure to check the dress code!).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

High Heels or Flats? Watch to See Which Style Wins in The Great Shopping Debate

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to The Great Shopping Debate! The Get’s first-ever live shopping show. On this month’s episode (which will premiere on June 23, 5 p.m. EST), two editors sound off on the age-old dilemma: high heels or flats? Representing team high heels is Vogue’s Commerce Writer Alexis Bennett. On any given day, you can spot her towering in a pair of stilettos, wedges, or pumps whether she’s headed to the office, a fashion show, or running errands on the weekends. Some of her favorites? The powerfully playful designs by Brother Vellies and the sleek timeless silhouettes from Saint Laurent.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today. The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Loewe Spring Summer 2023 Men’s Gives New Meaning to Sustainable Fashion

Click here to read the full article. By now, Jonathan Anderson is well known for his exploration into the subversive and surreal. Both at his eponymous brand JW Anderson and as creative director of Spanish luxury brand Loewe, the designer is fashion-famous for putting gender- and mind-bending ideas onto the runway. His footwear in particular has become a calling card of fashion’s more curious arm, with eggshell and rose petal heels or oversize hardware knots punctuating his looks as creative objets. Anderson took that curiosity and transplanted it to existing notions of sustainable fashion at Loewe’s spring summer ’23 men’s collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Katie Holmes Is Making the Case for Eye-Popping Summer Footwear — Here’s Where to Shop the Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Some of our favorite celebs have been showcasing fresh trends this time of year. When it comes to building an outfit that’s perfect for the summer season, it can sometimes feel like shoes are the last thing on your mind. But not for Katie Holmes. The actress has been spotted rocking some pretty bold footwear while out and about in New York City, and we found similar styles at Nordstrom and on Amazon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Goes Grunge in Blunt Bangs & Viral Sky-High Boots at Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 Runway Show

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid brought a daring new look to the runway during Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 fashion show. Held inside the New York Public Library, the model joined a starry cast on the catwalk before an equally starry front row — which included Emily Ratajkowski, Christine Quinn, Mazurbate and Jacobs’ longtime friend — and fellow fashion designer — Anna Sui. While strutting through the library, the supermodel wore a white collared top with exaggerated proportions over a gray midi-length vinyl skirt. However, what made the greatest statement was an even more dramatic garment — a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect July 2022 To Be A Laid-Back Month

It’s the hottest time of the year, and while some may be packing their bags and catching flights to white sandy beaches, others may be far more interested in a quiet, peaceful summer. As the sun prepares to shift into its home sign of Leo on July 22, some signs will be eager to step into the limelight, while others will be more inclined to withdraw and reflect. For that reason, July 2022 will be the worst month for three zodiac signs who are turning inward while the party for many others is just beginning. If you’re a Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, here’s why you can expect a chill July that might have you in your feels.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

MCM Recruits Crocs for Two Heritage-Inspired Clogs

Crocs have had quite the eventful 2022 — in the first two quarters alone, the iconic Clogs recruited a sizable list of collaborators including Balenciaga, Salehe Bembury, Awake NY, Lazy Oaf, SZA and Carrots, among others. Now, with no plans on slowing down, the global footwear company has introduced its next partner: German luxury fashion house MCM.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Simone Ashley's Botticelli Bob Is How Fashion Girls Do Beach Waves

If you gravitate toward everyday elegance and effortless sophistication, there’s perhaps no better star to model your aesthetic after than Simone Ashley. She’s practically “That Girl” — TikTok’s favorite shorthand for a young woman with her life together — personified. Her clothes trend toward expensive-looking neutrals with daring flourishes, her makeup is always a radiant soft glam, and her glossy black curls complement every style — even Simone Ashley’s long Botticelli bob. So named for the legendary Renaissance painter’s depictions of angelic ringlets and languid waves, the Botticelli bob is all about the lush curls Ashley naturally has in spades. While her hair is a bit longer than what’s typically required of a classic bob (as the name suggests, they usually clear the shoulders), Ashley’s clavicle-skimming ends qualify as at least a lob — the bob’s 1-3-inch longer cousin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katy Perry Gets Eclectic At the Circus in Crochet Bucket Hat and Buckled Slide Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Katy Perry was comfortably eclectic while posing with performers from the Lennon Bros Circus this week. The occasion came after the star visited the Circus in Port Douglas, Far North Queensland in Australia, while accompanying husband Orlando Bloom while he films the movie “Down Under.” On Sunday, the Footwear News cover star snapped photos and selfies with performers Chonco Ibarra Rodriguez and Shae West in a set of white high-waisted jeans. Boosting the pair was an off-the-shoulder top with a bunched neckline, puffed sleeves and an allover pink and white gingham print for a summer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

"Boat Shoe Summer" Is Here, and This Is How We're Styling Them

Some pieces never go out of style, and Sperry's iconic boat shoe is one of them. Lately, they've really been having a moment with the fashion set here in NYC. I've been spotting them all over town styled up with summer staples like floral minidresses or dressed down with classic denim cutoffs and ribbed tanks. They're a stylish staple that can be worn with practically every outfit in your closet. Over the years, Sperry has expanded its boat shoe selection, and it has enough variations and playful colorways to go with any outfit I currently want to wear. In short, I'm convinced these are the most versatile shoes on the market. To prove my theory, I created five looks for every summer activity. Going on a boat trip? I got you. Grabbing brunch with girlfriends? There's an outfit for that. Keep scrolling to see the shoppable looks I created with the shoe of the season, all of which will keep you stylish all summer long. You're going to want to see these.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Gets Chic in All-White With Halter Top, Pants & Strappy Mules for Uncommon James Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kristin Cavallari held a weekend-long celebration in the Hamptons, NY that featured many fashionable outfits and jewelry from her accessories brand, Uncommon James. The entrepreneur wore a clean-cut white ensemble featuring a halter top with cutouts at the center, looping in and out by rope knots. The top spread, flaring to the back as the rest of the fabric stayed separate. The outfit continued with a pair of white straight-legged pants that met...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Has Mastered the Summer Boho Look

Katie Holmes made spring-summer dressing look easy this week when she stepped out in a breezy floral look and the prettiest flats. The Alone Together star was spotted leaving her New York City apartment yesterday and hopping into a black car that was waiting for her. Her look consisted of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

