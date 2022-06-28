These 10 Y2K-Inspired Swimwear Trends Are, Like, So Hot

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to The Great Shopping Debate! The Get’s first-ever live shopping show. On this month’s episode (which will premiere on June 23, 5 p.m. EST), two editors sound off on the age-old dilemma: high heels or flats? Representing team high heels is Vogue’s Commerce Writer Alexis Bennett. On any given day, you can spot her towering in a pair of stilettos, wedges, or pumps whether she’s headed to the office, a fashion show, or running errands on the weekends. Some of her favorites? The powerfully playful designs by Brother Vellies and the sleek timeless silhouettes from Saint Laurent.
Comments / 0