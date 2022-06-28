ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch NASA’s groundbreaking CAPSTONE launch

By Joshua Hawkins
 2 days ago
NASA is geared up to officially launch its CAPSTONE mission on June 28, 2022. The mission will help pave the way for NASA’s Lunar Gateway, which is set to play a massive role in the future of space exploration. Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch NASA’s historic CAPSTONE launch.

How can I watch NASA’s CAPSTONE launch?

NASA originally slated the CAPSTONE mission to launch on June 27. However, the space agency pushed it back one day due to unforeseen circumstances. Now that it’s set to launch on Tuesday, you can tune into the official NASA live stream to watch CAPSTONE’s launch as it happens.

CAPSTONE, which stands for Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment is no larger than a microwave oven. And, while NASA plans to launch it on June 28, its current launch window allows for the event to be pushed back until July 27 at the latest.

As long as CAPSTONE launches within that window, the CubeSat should reach its orbit on November 13.

If you’re a fan of space exploration, then you’re definitely going to want to watch CAPSTONE’s launch for yourself. That’s because this spacecraft is going to make history as the first spacecraft to fly in a specific, unique lunar orbit.

The CubeSat will orbit in what we call a near rectilinear halo orbit, or NRHO. This is the exact same orbit that NASA plans to use for Gateway, a multipurpose lunar outpost.

Paving the way for Gateway

Image source: NASA

NASA’s CAPSTONE launch is historical, and so is the mission that it predates. Gateway, which has been in the work for years, will act as an outpost for future NASA missions. This could include both the upcoming Artemis lunar missions, as well as NASA’s future manned mission to Mars in the 2030s.

The Lunar Gateway will technically act as a stop-over point for NASA’s Orion spacecraft. These are the spacecraft that NASA plans to utilize for the Artemis missions to the Moon. The engineers behind Orion didn’t design it to be able to land and then take off again from a planet.

As such, the Orion spacecraft could connect with Gateway, then the astronauts could take another craft to the lunar surface.

Six days after we all watch CAPSTONE’s launch, the spacecraft’s Photo upper stage will release the CubeSat into space. It will then take a four-month journey to the Moon. NASA plans to test the NRHO for at least six months to help reduce the risk to future spacecraft sent to the Moon. CAPSTONE will also act as a demonstration of spacecraft-to-spacecraft navigation technology.

Ultimately, CAPSTONE is a steppingstone towards putting human boots back on the lunar surface. Further, it’s a massive leap forward towards creating a gateway that could help us send humans into farther reaches of space, where no man has gone before.

The terrifying moment a NASA astronaut drifted untethered through space

Space is terrifying. As astronauts navigate around outside space stations and their space shuttles one wrong move can send them hurtling out into a void of darkness. To help mitigate the risk of any such thing happening, NASA has often utilized tethers during spacewalks. But one iconic photo from the 1980s showcases the first untethered spacewalk, and it’s kind of terrifying to think about.
NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Spots Mystery Rocket Impact Site on Moon

Astronomers discovered a rocket body heading toward a lunar collision late last year. Impact occurred on March 4, 2022, with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) later spotting the resulting crater. Surprisingly the crater is actually two craters, an eastern crater (18-meter diameter, about 19.5 yards) superimposed on a western crater (16-meter diameter, about 17.5 yards).
Interesting Engineering

NASA is worried SpaceX's Starship could destroy its iconic launch pad 39A

Starship's road to launch has been one of soaring highs and dramatic explosions tempered by grinding regulatory procedures. SpaceX may have just received clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to launch its fully reusable Starship rocket to orbit from Texas, but another regulatory hurdle could prevent it from reaching the ambitious launch goals set by CEO Elon Musk.
TechCrunch

OK, whose rocket just hit the moon?

The short version of this story is that skywatchers led by Bill Gray had been tracking an object for months that, based on their calculations, would soon impact the moon. It was obviously a piece of rocket trash (rockets produce a ton of trash), but no one stepped up to say “yes, that’s ours, sorry about that.”
Curiosity has discovered ancient rocks formed by water on Mars

Mars was not always the rocky, lifeless planet that we know it to be now. At least, all of the science seems to point towards that truth. For years, NASA has been discovering more about our neighboring planet. And now, the space agency’s Curiosity rover has discovered even more evidence that water once covered parts of the Martian surface.
NASA's Next Mission Launches the Commercial Era of the Moon

Sometimes the best things in life come in small packages. Look no further than NASA’s upcoming mission to send a microwave-sized satellite to the moon. The agency is set to launch the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE), a 55-pound lunar satellite that could fit comfortably on a bookshelf. What it lacks in size, it’ll more than make up for in its mission to chart out a unique orbit around the moon that’ll one day be home to a lunar outpost for the Artemis program.
Digital Trends

Virgin Orbit in final prep for its first night-time rocket launch

Virgin Orbit is making the final preparations for its Straight Up mission as it seeks to take on the likes of SpaceX and Rocket Lab for small-satellite deployments. Currently on track to launch from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California at 10 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 29, the mission will deploy payloads for the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program and mark the company’s first night-time launch.
Phys.org

NASA mission aims to study ice and water on the moon's surface

In the fall of 2023, a U.S. rover will land at the south pole of the moon. Its mission: to explore the water ice that scientists know lurks within the lunar shadows, and which they believe could help sustain humans who may one day explore the moon or use it as a launching pad for more distant space exploration.
BGR.com

NASA says we need to dig deeper in hunt for signs of life on Mars

The hunt for signs of life on Mars has not been going as well as hoped. While we have discovered some of life’s building blocks on the Red Planet, the need for more evidence is clear. As such, NASA has been looking for that evidence with its Curiosity and Perseverance rovers. However, now, a new report suggests that we may need to look further below the surface in our hunt for signs of life on Mars.
bloomberglaw.com

NASA $4 Billion Uranus Voyage Could Be Windfall for Space Firms

NASA to announce decision in July, contract scramble to follow. ‘Revolutionary’ 13-year trip could launch as soon as 2031. NASA is poised within weeks to declare whether it will launch a $4.2 billion mission to Uranus that supporters say could unlock previously unknown questions about our solar system, and one certain to launch a dogfight among space contractors.
