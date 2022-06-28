ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Public engagement with air quality data: using health behaviour change theory to support exposure-minimising behaviours

By Amy McCarron
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Exposure to air pollution prematurelyÂ kills 7 million people globally every year. Policy measures designed to reduce emissions of pollutants, improve ambient air and consequently reduce health impacts, can be effective, but are generally slow to generate change. Individual actions can...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

New concept of pulse irregularity for the detection of atrial fibrillation during blood pressure measurement

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an important factor contributing to the hospitalization burden associated with embolic stroke and heart failure [1]. Hypertension is the major etiologic factor of comorbid AF. Optimal management of blood pressure (BP) is thus important for the prevention of AF [2]. In addition, the early detection of silent AF in hypertensive patients is very important [3, 4]. However, even a detailed assessment using long-term electrocardiographic (ECG) monitoring has limited ability to detect paroxysmal AF [5]. Indeed, the majority of asymptomatic AF patients are diagnosed at annual health check-up examinations.
JAPAN
Nature.com

Functional screening reveals HORMAD1-driven gene dependencies associated with translesion synthesis and replication stress tolerance

HORMAD1 expression is usually restricted to germline cells, but it becomes mis-expressed in epithelial cells in ~60% of triple-negative breast cancers (TNBCs), where it is associated with elevated genomic instability (1). HORMAD1 expression in TNBC is bimodal with HORMAD1-positive TNBC representing a biologically distinct disease group. Identification of HORMAD1-driven genetic dependencies may uncover novel therapies for this disease group. To study HORMAD1-driven genetic dependencies, we generated a SUM159 cell line model with doxycycline-inducible HORMAD1 that replicated genomic instability phenotypes seen in HORMAD1-positive TNBC (1). Using small interfering RNA screens, we identified candidate genes whose depletion selectively inhibited the cellular growth of HORMAD1-expressing cells. We validated five genes (ATR, BRIP1, POLH, TDP1 and XRCC1), depletion of which led to reduced cellular growth or clonogenic survival in cells expressing HORMAD1. In addition to the translesion synthesis (TLS) polymerase POLH, we identified a HORMAD1-driven dependency upon additional TLS polymerases, namely POLK, REV1, REV3L and REV7. Our data confirms that out-of-context somatic expression of HORMAD1 can lead to genomic instability and reveals that HORMAD1 expression induces dependencies upon replication stress tolerance pathways, such as translesion synthesis. Our data also suggest that HORMAD1 expression could be a patient selection biomarker for agents targeting replication stress.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Outcomes of screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy at the Manchester Royal Eye Hospital: 2 years' audit

The Royal College of Ophthalmologists has produced guidelines for screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy. New imaging modalities had suggested an increased prevalence of retinopathy compared with previous reports. The aim of this study is to identify the real-life prevalence of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy in patients attending Manchester Royal Eye Hospital screening service over a 2-year period using The RCOphth diagnostic criteria.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Social epidemiology of early adolescent problematic screen use in the United States

To determine sociodemographic correlates of problematic screen use (social media, video games, mobile phones) among a racially/ethnically and socioeconomically diverse population-based sample of 10"“14-year-old early adolescents. Study design. We analyzed cross-sectional data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study (Year 2, 2018"“2020; N"‰="‰8753). Multiple linear regression analyses were used...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behaviour Change#Air Act#Data Collection#Air Quality#Health Literacy
Nature.com

Barriers to implementation of evidence into clinical practice in low-resource settings

Low-resource settings lag behind the rest of the world in achieving good health, in part owing to poor translation of clinical evidence into practice. Focusing on neurological disorders - in particular, stroke - this Comment identifies barriers to translation at the individual, provider and health systems levels and proposes theory-driven mitigating solutions.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We're at risk of creating a generation of racist and sexist robots': Study shows artificial intelligence quickly becomes bigoted after learning 'toxic stereotypes' on the internet

Fears have been raised about the future of artificial intelligence after a robot was found to have learned 'toxic stereotypes' from the internet. The machine showed significant gender and racial biases, including gravitating toward men over women and white people over people of colour during tests by scientists. It also...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Nature.com

Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Andrei Tapalaga

Artificial Intelligence Presents the Shortest Path to Human Happiness

Sometimes we need technology to show us what humans actually need in lifeJill Wellington/Pixabay. Researchers from Harvard Medical School have recently published a paper where they explain their research on teaching artificial intelligence human psychology, specifically happiness. The main author, Nancy Etcoff mentioned that this research has been done towards combating the huge social crisis that the world is currently facing, depression. Depression has hit an all-time high, with the US being on top of the leader board.
Nature.com

A Global Building Occupant Behavior Database

This paper introduces a database of 34 field-measured building occupant behavior datasets collected from 15 countries and 39 institutions across 10 climatic zones covering various building types in both commercial and residential sectors. This is a comprehensive global database about building occupant behavior. The database includes occupancy patterns (i.e., presence and people count) and occupant behaviors (i.e., interactions with devices, equipment, and technical systems in buildings). Brick schema models were developed to represent sensor and room metadata information. The database is publicly available, and a website was created for the public to access, query, and download specific datasets or the whole database interactively. The database can help to advance the knowledge and understanding of realistic occupancy patterns and human-building interactions with building systems (e.g., light switching, set-point changes on thermostats, fans on/off, etc.) and envelopes (e.g., window opening/closing). With these more realistic inputs of occupants' schedules and their interactions with buildings and systems, building designers, energy modelers, and consultants can improve the accuracy of building energy simulation and building load forecasting.
BEIJING, CN
Nature.com

Energy demand reduction options for meeting national zero-emission targets in the United Kingdom

In recent years, global studies have attempted to understand the contribution that energy demand reduction could make to climate mitigation efforts. Here we develop a bottom-up, whole-system framework that comprehensively estimates the potential for energy demand reduction at a country level. Replicable for other countries, our framework is applied to the case of the United Kingdom where we find that reductions in energy demand of 52% by 2050 compared with 2020 levels are possible without compromising on citizens' quality of life. This translates to annual energy demands of 40"‰GJ per person, compared with the current Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development average of 116"‰GJ and the global average of 55"‰GJ. Our findings show that energy demand reduction can reduce reliance on high-risk carbon dioxide removal technologies, has moderate investment requirements and allows space for ratcheting up climate ambition. We conclude that national climate policy should increasingly develop and integrate energy demand reduction measures.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inc.com

How the Pandemic is Reshaping Food and Beverage Innovation

The recent Summer Fancy Food Show highlighted both the difficulties of launching new products as well as shifts in consumer preferences that must now be met. The Summer Fancy Food show in New York City returned in June for its first in-person event since 2019, a return that spotlighted the changes in tastes and behaviors created by the pandemic. The food and beverage industry trade show, organized by the Specialty Food Association, featured more than 1,900 exhibitors across a spectrum of food categories--from cured meats and cheeses to olive oil and sweets and exotic items such as gourmet bananas foster bonbons....and sections dedicated to cuisines of countries like Greece and Japan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Can the MOLES acronym and scoring system improve the management of patients with melanocytic choroidal tumours?

It can be difficult for practitioners to determine the likelihood of malignancy in melanocytic choroidal tumours. This author has therefore devised the MOLES acronym to highlight the most informative clinical features, which comprise mushroom shape, orange pigment, large size, enlargement, and subretinal fluid. Each of these is scored 0 if absent, 1 if subtle or uncertain, and 2 if present. Tumours are categorised as 'common naevus', 'low-risk naevus', 'high-risk naevus' and 'probable melanoma' according to whether the sum of these five scores is 0, 1, 2 or 3 or more, respectively. Tentative recommendations, subject to future studies, include: review of 'common naevi' by a community optometrist whenever the patient attends for another reason, such as a two-yearly 'check-up' (i.e., 'self-care'); non-urgent referral of patients with 'low-risk naevi' or 'high-risk naevi' to an ophthalmologist to plan long-term surveillance (i.e., determining the frequency of assessments and whether these should be undertaken by an ophthalmologist or a community optometrist); and urgent referral of patients with a MOLES score >2 (i.e., 'probable melanoma') to an ophthalmologist for immediate referral to an ocular oncologist if a suspicion of malignancy is confirmed. The MOLES system does not require assessment of internal acoustic reflectivity by ultrasonography. MOLES scores correlate well with diagnosis of choroidal naevi and melanomas by ocular oncologists; however, further evaluation of this aid in routine optometric practice and other situations is needed. MOLES should prevent unnecessary referral of patients with naevi for second opinion and non-essential monitoring of these patients at hospital eye services.
CANCER
Nature.com

The Collaborative Ocular Tuberculosis Study (COTS) calculator-a consensus-based decision tool for initiating antitubercular therapy in ocular tuberculosis

To introduce the Collaborative Ocular Tuberculosis Study (COTS) Calculator, an online clinical scoring system for initiating antitubercular therapy (ATT) in patients with ocular tuberculosis (TB). Method. The COTS Calculator was derived from COTS Consensus (COTS CON) data, which has previously published consensus guidelines. Using a two-step Delphi method, 81 experts...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Implications of research that excludes under-served populations

Effective translation of evidence from clinical trials into clinical practice requires the enrolment of diverse, representative trial populations. However, this diversity is still often lacking, with negative clinical implications for under-served groups. Changes are needed to research practices and the broader research landscape to correct this problem. Confident translation of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Zinc nutritional status, mood states and quality of life in diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome: a case"“control study

Zinc is an important trace element for structure, and regulation in the central nervous system, as well as the gut homeostasis. There are several mental disorders associated with zinc deficiency. The relationship between zinc nutritional status with mood states and quality of life (QoL) in diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D) has not been studied yet. This case"“control study aimed to investigate the association between zinc nutritional status with mood states and QoL in IBS-D patients. Sixty-one newly diagnosed patients with IBS-D and 61 matched healthy controls were enrolled. Dietary zinc intakes and serum zinc levels were measured. Mood states and QoL were evaluated by validated questionnaires. Logistic regression was used to estimate the odds of IBS-D in relation to zinc deficiency. Decreased serum zinc levels were observed in the IBS-D group than in the controls (p"‰="‰0.001). There were higher scores of depression (p"‰="‰0.014), anxiety (p"‰="‰0.005), and stress (p"‰="‰0.001) among IBS-D patients. Moreover, overall QoL, physical and psychological health were lower in IBS-D patients compared to the controls (p"‰<"‰0.001). "Food avoidance" had the lowest, while the "relationship" had the highest score among the patients (51.09"‰Â±"‰26.80 and 78.14"‰Â±"‰23.30, respectively). Dietary zinc intake was positively correlated with psychological health in the controls (r"‰="‰0.295, p"‰="‰0.022) and with body image in the patients (r"‰="‰0.266, p"‰="‰0.044). According to the logistic regression, zinc deficiency was not significantly associated with odds of IBS-D. Findings show that zinc deficiency may be associated with some parameters of IBS-D. Further clinical studies are needed to explore the causal relationship between zinc status and IBS pathogenesis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Regulation of age-associated insulin resistance by MT1-MMP-mediated cleavage of insulin receptor

Insulin sensitivity progressively declines with age. Currently, the mechanism underlying age-associated insulin resistance remains unknown. Here, we identify membrane-bound matrix metalloproteinase 14 (MT1-MMP/MMP14) as a central regulator of insulin sensitivity during ageing. Ageing promotes MMP14 activation in insulin-sensitive tissues, which cleaves Insulin Receptor to suppress insulin signaling. MT1-MMP inhibition restores Insulin Receptor expression, improving insulin sensitivity in aged mice. The cleavage of Insulin Receptor by MT1-MMP also contributes to obesity-induced insulin resistance and inhibition of MT1-MMP activities normalizes metabolic dysfunctions in diabetic mouse models. Conversely, overexpression of MT1-MMP in the liver reduces the level of Insulin Receptor, impairing hepatic insulin sensitivity in young mice. The soluble Insulin Receptor and circulating MT1-MMP are positively correlated in plasma from aged human subjects and non-human primates. Our findings provide mechanistic insights into regulation of insulin sensitivity during physiological ageing and highlight MT1-MMP as a promising target for therapeutic avenue against diabetes.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy