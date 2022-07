Located in Stahlstown, Oak Lodge is a relaxing getaway for wilderness aficionados and just a four-hour drive from the Main Line region. DRIVE TIME: 4 hours. Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands provides the perfect Allegheny Mountains setting for a getaway that combines a rustic aesthetic with contemporary comforts. Situated on 800 acres, the lodge has plenty of scenic trails for hiking and mountain biking. You can also fish in the three-acre lake, and pets are welcome. Melt your stress away in the indoor heated pool and hot tub, work out the kinks with a yoga session on the mountain-view patio, or go all in with a treatment at Oak Lodge’s Whispering Wood Spa.

