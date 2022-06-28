Read full article on original website
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Oct. 14
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The City of Destin will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue. Carnival games, bounce house, cake walk, and a ghostly café will be available for patrons and tickets will be sold for food and games. Children ages 0-12 can participate in a costume contest which will begin at 6 p.m. For those entering the contest registration is from 5-6 p.m.
Destin Log
Destin Log
Kids Night Out at Destin Community Center
The Destin Community Center will host a “Hocus Pocus” Kids Night Out event for children ages 6-12. The event will be held Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m. Kids will have a night full of games, crafts, food, fun, and even a costume contest with first, second and third place winners. The cost is $30 for Destin residents and $40 for non-Destin residents. Please register online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline to secure a spot. For more information, call 850-654-5184.
Destin Log
'Great friend of Destin': Ken Beaird — ex-mayor and longtime boat captain — dies at 87
Ken Beaird wore many hats during his lifetime — from an Air Force fighter pilot to a Destin charter boat captain to serving as mayor of Destin. "Ken was a great friend and he loved Destin," said Destin City Councilman Dewey Destin, who served alongside Beaird during his stint as mayor from 1996 to 2001. "Some of us were lucky enough to be born here, but Ken came here because he loved it."
Destin Log
Batter up! Destin High baseball team will play home games at Morgan Sports Center
All that's left to do is build it, and they will come. The Barracuda Softball Field at Morgan Sports Center will be turned into a high school baseball field for the Destin Sharks to play their home games on this season after the city of Destin, Destin Water Users and Destin High School entered into an interlocal agreement.
Destin Log
Destin coed softball roundup: New Life Church beats Austin Music 19-13
Matt Raya knocked in three runs to lead New Life Church in a 19-13 win over Austin Music Co. in the city of Destin's Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center. Raya ripped a double and three singles for three RBIs. New Life stepped out to a 10-6 lead in...
