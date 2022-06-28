ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Oct. 14

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The City of Destin will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue. Carnival games, bounce house, cake walk, and a ghostly café will be available for patrons and tickets will be sold for food and games. Children ages 0-12 can participate in a costume contest which will begin at 6 p.m. For those entering the contest registration is from 5-6 p.m.
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

Kids Night Out at Destin Community Center

The Destin Community Center will host a “Hocus Pocus” Kids Night Out event for children ages 6-12. The event will be held Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m. Kids will have a night full of games, crafts, food, fun, and even a costume contest with first, second and third place winners. The cost is $30 for Destin residents and $40 for non-Destin residents. Please register online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline to secure a spot. For more information, call 850-654-5184.
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

'Great friend of Destin': Ken Beaird — ex-mayor and longtime boat captain — dies at 87

Ken Beaird wore many hats during his lifetime — from an Air Force fighter pilot to a Destin charter boat captain to serving as mayor of Destin. "Ken was a great friend and he loved Destin," said Destin City Councilman Dewey Destin, who served alongside Beaird during his stint as mayor from 1996 to 2001. "Some of us were lucky enough to be born here, but Ken came here because he loved it."
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy