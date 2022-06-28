ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Vincent, NY

Mary Mara, ER and Criminal Minds Actor, Dies of Possible Drowning at 61

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mary Mara, known for roles in ER and Criminal Minds, has died at the age of 61. According to a report published by the New York State Police on Monday, Mara's body was...

