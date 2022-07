It's been two years since Brett Brown was ousted as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. But after two years out of the game, he's got a new job. On Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Brown has agreed to rejoin the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff. Brown previously served as a top assistant on the Spurs from 2007 to 2013 before being hired by the 76ers.

