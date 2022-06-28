Deadline to apply to Burton’s “Design Your Pride” initiative is July 1

Now through July 1, 2022, Burton’s “Design Your Pride” initiative calls on LGBTQ+ artists from across the globe to submit a piece of their work (any medium) for the snowboarding brand’s first-ever Pride Collection that will launch in 2023.

One artist will be selected to collaborate with the team at Burton HQ in Burlington, VT, where they will implement their design and oversee the production from start to finish. Submissions are now open through July 1 st – artists can provide URL’s or direct uploads of their work, with the selected artist announced on July 8 th .

The finished collection that will spotlight the artist and feature their original designs will be available globally in-stores and online in 2023. Burton will also be donating $20,000 to The Venture Out Project – which is a partner in the project.

