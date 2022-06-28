ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Deadline to apply to Burton’s “Design Your Pride” initiative is July 1

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqNT1_0gOSx06x00

Now through July 1, 2022, Burton’s “Design Your Pride” initiative calls on LGBTQ+ artists from across the globe to submit a piece of their work (any medium) for the snowboarding brand’s first-ever Pride Collection that will launch in 2023.

One artist will be selected to collaborate with the team at Burton HQ in Burlington, VT, where they will implement their design and oversee the production from start to finish. Submissions are now open through July 1 st – artists can provide URL’s or direct uploads of their work, with the selected artist announced on July 8 th .

The finished collection that will spotlight the artist and feature their original designs will be available globally in-stores and online in 2023. Burton will also be donating $20,000 to The Venture Out Project – which is a partner in the project.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Where to celebrate July 4th in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Restaurant Association (PCRA) is excited to ring in guests to its 4th of July festivities.  This year, the PCRA is making it easy to celebrate America’s birthday by hosting four special events at four different member restaurants. Read on to find out the best locations to plan […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Jobs of the week, June 29

Check out this week’s jobs from local Park City employers. Work hard, play hard. Deer Valley Resort is hiring a Staff Engagement Manager, a Recruiter – Strategic Sourcing and an […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

FIRST LOOK: Riverton debuts new luxury movie theater

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – As part of Riverton’s Phase II Grand Opening of Mountain View Village located at 4500 West 13400 South, residents are invited to stop by the new Cinemark XD for the most immersive entertainment experience yet.  The city is excited to debut Cinemark Riverton XD, a 14-auditorium theater with one XD auditorium […]
RIVERTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Park City, UT
Society
TownLift

Transit to Trails returns

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City’s Transit to Trails program returns this weekend and will last through October. The free service allows hikers and bikers to catch a ride from […]
PARK CITY, UT
dishingpc.com

Curb Your Sweet Tooth in Heber City

Something about summer and longer days tends to bring out people’s sweet tooth. Luckily, Heber Valley has you covered all season long (and year-round!). Whether you spent a hot day on Jordanelle Reservoir, need a family-friendly place to fulfill your kid’s cravings, or want something healthier with a sweet kick, there’s an option for every occasion. Check out some of our favorite picks.
HEBER CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Racism#Burton Hq#The Venture Out Project#Townlift Daily Newsletter
parkcitymag.com

Here's Where to Find Outdoor Concerts this Summer

If you’re anything like us, you’ve missed listening to some of your favorite performers sending out all those good vibrations. Concerts are back in full swing this year, and Park City’s warm summer nights provide the perfect setting to take in some live music in the open air. Check out these local events where you can get your groove on.
ABC4

What are the best food trucks in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Food trucks are ubiquitous throughout Utah. Though these meals-on-wheels are both cheap and convenient, how tasty are they compared to the alternative? According to our readers, Utah has some of the best food trucks in the nation. Recently, ABC4 reached out to viewers to ask for their must-try food truck recommendations and […]
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

Panera Bread Is A Popular Cafe and Bakery

Panera Bread(Image is author's) For people who have lived in various areas of the United States, they may have enjoyed food at a Panera Bread, which is a fast-casual restaurant. It was founded in 1987 and operates in more than 2,000 locations. They started in St. Louis, Missouri.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
espn700sports.com

4th of July Fairs and Fireworks Schedule

Our friends at Utah Fun Activities made such a great list for all of the fun this 4th of July weekend. 9 pm Tooele City Fireworks Main Street. 9 pm West Jordan Independence Day firework show. 10 pm Murray Park. 10 pm At the Gateway in SLC. 10 pm Heritage...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

More than 100 Delta pilots picket outside SLC airport to protest contracts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — More than 100 Delta pilots picketed outside the Salt Lake International Airport Thursday morning, demanding a new contract and pay raises. Delta First Officer Reed Donoghue, speaking on behalf of the pilots who stood stoically holding signs outside on the airport’s upper level, said pilots need an “industry-leading contract” after several years since the last one was agreed upon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New Mexican restaurant celebrates grand opening in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Foodies, get ready as a brand new Mexican restaurant celebrates its grand opening in Park City on Thursday. Serving traditional Mexican fare with a contemporary twist, Dos Olas Cantina has officially opened to welcome hungry diners on Thursday. Located at the Plaza in Canyons Village, the restaurant will hold an […]
PARK CITY, UT
parkcitymag.com

The New Seafood Venture in Kimball Junction Is a Fresh Catch

It’s a mere 42 steps from the doors of chef John Courtney’s Chop Shop in Redstone to The Fish Market Park City (1154 Center Dr, D-200, thefishmarketparkcity.com), his new seafood venture opening early this summer. When Courtney and his wife, Paige, opened Chop Shop in 2020, it was partially for selfish reasons—he couldn’t find the high-quality meats he was looking for and ended up sourcing them directly from local ranchers. “The Fish Market is something I felt like we needed for similar reasons,” he says. “I find myself constantly searching for good fish and having to get it shipped.”
PARK CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Eight new bars approved at June alcohol meeting

Yesterday saw the momentous day of reckoning that we’ve been previewing since March. With the myriad updates to Utah’s liquor laws now in effect for for 2022, a once in a generation bounty of full bar licenses were up for grabs – ten to be precise. As commissioner Thue dubbed it,”barapalooza”. Let’s get straight to the chase then – who won a license this month, what do we know about em’ and what’s next?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy