When I was a kid, my family always spent hard earned money on fireworks and literally it went right up in smoke. At the time it was great, but not my money. As I got older and started waking up well before dawn, people shooting off fireworks from about mid-June through mid-July really started irritating me. Waking up and feeling like I'm in a warzone isn't fun and for some it can be down right torture.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO