Florence, AL

Police search for person of interest in vehicle burglary

By Bobby Stilwell
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence Police need the public’s help locating a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

FPD said they are a person of interest in a recent vehicle burglary in the city.

Anyone with information on their identity should contact FPD at (256) 760-6523 or message the department’s Facebook page .

