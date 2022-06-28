Police search for person of interest in vehicle burglary
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence Police need the public’s help locating a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.
FPD said they are a person of interest in a recent vehicle burglary in the city.
Anyone with information on their identity should contact FPD at (256) 760-6523 or message the department's Facebook page.
