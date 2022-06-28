ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

California’s Great America Amusement Park will close in 2033

By Taryn Mitchell
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcQ00_0gOSwINd00

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION)- California’s Great America Amusement Park will soon close its doors in Santa Clara. The seller of the property Cedar Fair L.P. states all of this is due to bring down the parks debt.

The amusement park was sold for a total of 310 million from Bay Area buyer Prologis Inc.

Cedat Fair said it first began looking into maximizing the value of its existing properties back in 2021. Thankfully people can still enjoy the park until the year 2033.

The post California’s Great America Amusement Park will close in 2033 appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Santa Clara, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Clara, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Nearly 1,000-Acre Sierra Nevada Wildfire Threatens Hundreds of Structures

A Sierra Nevada wildfire that destroyed at least one building is threatening hundreds more structures, including some homes. The Rices Fire grew to 904 acres along the Yuba River in Nevada County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. More than 500 structures, including homes, remained under threat early Thursday, CAL FIRE said in a Thursday morning update.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gas tax in California set to increase starting July 1

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- California's gas tax is set to go up starting tomorrow. The current gas tax is 51.1 cents but is expected to go up 3 cents. According to AAA, the average national gas price as of Wednesday is $4.85, while California's average gas price stands at $6.28. "I usually wait till it's The post Gas tax in California set to increase starting July 1 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#2033#Cedar Fair L P#Prologis Inc
globalcirculate.com

Popular Bay Area restaurants and bars that closed in June

Throughout the month of June, several Bay Area business owners announced the permanent closure of their cherished restaurants and bars after decades in service. Among the shuttered businesses was Buffalo Bill’s Brewery in Hayward, which closed its doors after nearly four decades. Owner and master brewer Geoff Harries first shared the news of Buffalo Bill’s Brewery’s closure on Instagram and later told SFGATE that his decision to close was based on a lengthy closure during the pandemic. The historic bar will be remembered for putting pumpkin ale on the map back in 1986 when its former owner, Bill Owens, revamped the polarizing brew and turned it into a seasonal classic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

New report paints grim picture of downtown San Jose

A new analysis shows downtown San Jose is reeling economically from the pandemic – more than its neighboring suburbs. According to the report, presented at a council committee Monday, the downtown’s recovery has been grim and economically lagging because many of its driving forces, including commercial projects and events, have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.... The post New report paints grim picture of downtown San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KTLA.com

Best counties to retire in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Founder of legendary taco shop dies. The tacos are among ‘best’ dishes in California

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
FRESNO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Deal is close on recycling California’s plastic trash

Deal or no deal? Most likely, deal. The California environmentalists who back a November ballot measure to reduce single-use plastics appear headed to withdrawing it just ahead of the Thursday deadline, following fierce negotiations with lawmakers and others on a bill that aims to achieve many of the same goals and that is supported by some influential environmental organizations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

How some Bay Area residents will spend their stimulus checks

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- California lawmakers have struck a deal to send $7 billion back to taxpayers to counter soaring inflation. About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday.  Opinions are mixed as to what the money will pay for and whether it will help.Robert Pickett is a retired teacher living outside Sacramento. He says he'll receive $350 under the governor's new inflation relief plan. "That would be groceries for about two weeks, and maybe one tank of gas," said Pickett. For...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

New San Jose speed limits applauded, but still fall short

Drivers will need to start pumping the brakes because speed limits are coming to some busy San Jose streets. The City Council this week approved speed reductions on smaller roads in specific San Jose business districts. The locations, which include Evergreen Village Square, portions of Almaden Avenue, Jackson, Post, Santa Clara and Willow streets, will require drivers to reduce speeds from 25 to 20 mph.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California advances bid to create legal drug injection sites

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly on Thursday approved a controversial bill allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up places where opioid users could legally inject drugs in supervised settings. The move follows more than a year of legislative consideration, with proponents saying it would save The post California advances bid to create legal drug injection sites appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy