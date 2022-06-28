ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Square Enix reveals RPG ‘Harvestella’ for Nintendo Switch and Steam

By Demi Williams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has unveiled Harvestella, a Stardew Valley-like role-playing game coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam on November 4. During the Nintendo Direct Mini today (June 28), the publisher shared the first trailer for the life simulation RPG which featured the playable character, dubbed the Traveler, on a planet where four...

dotesports.com

New trailer for Fallout 4 PC mod, Fallout: London, unveiled by Bethesda

A DLC-sized PC mod for Fallout 4, named Fallout: London, is set to release in 2023, Bethesda revealed in a new trailer today. As per the trailer’s description, Fallout: London is the continuation of the base game, which “will allow the player to visit the previously unexplored post-apocalyptic environment of London.” Bethesda describes it as an “ambitious, trail-blazing DLC-sized mod” that “stands apart from its contemporaries and offers an entirely new experience: setting a Fallout game outside of the United States. “
NME

‘Stranger Of Paradise’ DLC announcement included a temporary Rickroll

Square Enix has announced Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin‘s new expansion but it decided to Rickroll fans first. The official Stranger Of Paradise website was updated today (June 30) to feature the title and artwork for the upcoming expansion Trials of the Dragon King which is set to launch with the season pass on July 20.
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Console Potentially Teased by Nintendo

A new model of the Nintendo Switch may have just been teased by Nintendo in a rather unexpected way. For a prolonged period of time, fans have been trying to estimate when Nintendo would release a more powerful version of the Switch. Rumors associated with a "Pro" model or an outright Nintendo Switch 2 console have been swirling for the better part of the past year, but Nintendo has yet to confirm that it's working on anything of the sort. And while we might not get confirmation for a bit longer, it definitely seems like the Japanese video game company could be creating something new behind the scenes.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite's desync problem is on hold because developers are busy with other things

343 Industries says the long-running problem with desync is a high priority, but the studio's assets are already wrapped up in other things. Desync, simply put, is when an online game server and client don't agree on a player's location: The client says a player is here, but the server says they're actually over there. As you can imagine, it's a real problem when you're trying to put bullets or blades into someone, and it's been an issue in Halo Infiinite since before the game released.
NME

Xbox says Bethesda no longer has “crunch culture”

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty has said Bethesda no longer has a “crunch culture” within the studio, nor does it suffer from bullying. The comments were made during an all-hands meeting last week, with footage obtained by Kotaku. It comes after an in-depth report earlier this...
ComicBook

New Nintendo Direct Finally Announced for June 2022

After weeks of reports and rumors continued to circle, Nintendo finally confirmed this morning that it will be holding a new Direct presentation this week to close out June 2022. The showcase itself is slated to happen far sooner than expected, with the presentation transpiring less than 24 hours from the time of this writing. And while it might be exciting to finally have a new Direct in the pipeline, this new event comes with a pretty major caveat.
IGN

The Witcher DLC is Coming to Lost Ark This Winter

Lost Ark is receiving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-themed DLC that's expected to be released this winter. The DLC was revealed during Lost Ark's summer showcase (that focuses on the South Korean version of the game) and spotted by PCGamesN, it's currently unclear if the DLC will be released for just this version or if it'll hit the western version of Lost Ark too.
IGN

The Delicious Last Course DLC

The Delicious Last Course is the name of the Cuphead’s DLC. Developed by Studio MDHR, this downloadable content includes a brand new island with bosses, NPCs, new weapons, a playable character (Ms. Chalice), and some secrets.
The Windows Club

Mic not working in Squad game on Windows PC [Fixed]

Is your microphone not working in the Squad game? The Squad game is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game loved by millions of gamers. But, some Squad players have recently reported that their microphone is not working in the game and they are not heard by other players. This issue is very annoying as it keeps you from communicating with your fellow players.
dotesports.com

Here’s a first look at the NieR: Automata physical Switch release

Nintendo earlier this week held their Nintendo Direct Mini presentation and one of the biggest announcements to come from that was news of NieR: Automata headed to Nintendo Switch. While the game will be available digitally it also will receive a physical release and Square Enix has now detailed what...
NME

The ‘Pokémon Go’ Kanto Cup is underway for a limited time only

Pokémon Go’s Great League, Ultra League and Master League are permanent fixtures in the game that see trainers go head to head to battle it out and achieve Battle League points to garner huge rewards. From time to time, Niantic introduces special limited-time only cups with unique rules to keep trainers on their toes, and this week’s Kanto Cup is the latest installment.
Digital Trends

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC announced via Rick roll

Fans who were quick to check out the DLC trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on the official Square Enix site were instead met with Rick Astley. The Trials of the Dragon King expansion for Final Fantasy Origin was just revealed as the first major expansion coming as part of the game’s season pass coming on July 20. The game’s official website was updated with what should have been a trailer for the upcoming content, but when early fans attempted to view the trailer, they found themselves getting “Rickrolled.”
IGN

Fallout: London, a 'DLC-Sized' Mod For Fallout 4, Gets Brand New Trailer And Release Window

Fallout: London, a highly anticipated, DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4, has received a lengthy new trailer alongside confirmation of a 2023 release window. We also get a look at some of the NPCs in the mod, though whether these are enemies, allies, or a bit of both is unclear. The trailer highlights a handful of relatively normal looking characters that wouldn't look out of place in a regular Fallout game, alongside some wackier individuals – including a wild-looking tree man.
NME

How to watch the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase today

Nintendo is set to reveal “roughly 25 minutes” of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch games – to learn everything as it happens, here’s how to watch the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will take place today (June 28) at 2PM...
IGN

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Review

Alright, let’s do this one more time: you are a hunter, and monsters are threatening your adorable little town. You’re given a quest list full of creatures to track down and turn into funny hats, and you’ll do just that until the townsfolk are safe, your build is optimized, and your outfit is as fly as your wirebugs. If you played Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne expansion, or pretty much any of Monster Hunter’s major re-releases before it, then Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is going to be a very familiar Palamute ride through the park. It’s a formulaic DLC full of exciting new foes and a couple cool new locales – and even though it doesn’t really have a ton of interesting surprises of its own, the quality of those additions reinforces just how fun that formula can be.
