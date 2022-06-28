ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How John Eastman's Seized Phone Could Bring More Shame on CU Boulder

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 28, the January 6 committee will hold what's been described as a surprise hearing "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony." No details have been revealed, but only hours after the announcement of the extra congressional session, news broke that John Eastman, the alleged mastermind of a...

Westword

Denver Dispensary Owner Wins CU Regent Primary

Dispensary owner Wanda James has won a close primary race for a seat on the University of Colorado Board of Regents. James was named the winning Democratic candidate for the District 1 seat late on June 30 after a back-and-forth ballot battle with attorney Johnnie Nguyen, who'd originally had a small edge on election night. As tens of thousands of more votes came in, though, James took over and held on to a slight lead.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Where to see Fighting Falcon flyovers in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — This Fourth of July the Colorado Air National Guard will show off its air power by performing flyovers at events in Colorado. >Video above: Colorado's 140th Wing performed flyovers around the Denver metro area in 2020. The Guard's F-16 Fighting Falcons will take off from Buckley...
AURORA, CO
5280.com

How Frank Day Built a Food & Beverage Empire in Colorado

Frank Day is not afraid to try new things. The Colorado native, who grew up in Chicago, dabbled in running doughnut shops and bartending before moving to Boulder in 1970. Over his five-decades-long career, the founder of Concept Restaurants has operated more than 80 hospitality businesses—including the Hotel Boulderado and Denver’s Stout Street Social and Humboldt Kitchen & Bar—in the Centennial State and beyond. And that doesn’t even count the dozens of outposts of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Front Range–born brands that grew into a separate restaurant group valued at $382 million in 2010, when Day sold it. Since he came back to Colorado, Day has weathered seven economic recessions, bladder cancer, and two attempts at retirement. “Those of us who survive in the restaurant and hotel business, I would term as action junkies,” he says. In honor of Day’s 90th birthday this month, we rounded up highlights from his storied resumé, soon to be padded by a new Boulder brewpub.
BOULDER, CO
Margaret Jackson

Garcia Hand Picked cannabis debuts in Colorado

(Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver) (Morrison, Colo.) The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Experience at Red Rocks celebrating the rock legend’s 80th birthday couldn’t have been a more fitting place for Garcia Hand Picked to debut its three exclusive cannabis strains in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

US 6 closed between Highway 119 & I-70

US Highway 6 reopened after it was closed Friday evening between CO Highway 119 and I-70/US 40 at Floyd Hill. The highway was closed due to a rope rescue medical emergency. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the closure. 
coloradopols.com

Ganahl’s Desperate Closing Bid Sabotages General Election Campaign

The Denver Post’s Alex Burness reports on the relatively narrow victory last night by Heidi Ganahl over ex-Parker Mayor Greg Lopez in the Republican gubernatorial primary, with Ganahl squeaking out ahead of the baggage-laden Lopez by a 53-47% margin:. Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and the only Republican...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

What’s Next for the Oldest Building in Downtown Denver Colorado?

The Curry-Chucovich House sticks out like a sore thumb among the rest of its neighbors on Court Place in downtown Denver. Not only is the building's regal red architecture extremely eye-catching, but the historic property awkwardly sits in the middle of two parking lots. The 3230-square-foot building was originally built...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Cow tries to cross U.S. 36 outside Boulder looking for calf

A cow separated from her calf escaped her pen three times and eventually wound up on U.S. 36 outside Boulder, but officials said she was safely corralled and a reunion is in the works. Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said the cow tried to...
BOULDER, CO
News Break
Politics
Real News Network

A father tried to protect his daughter, then cops attacked him and his dog

The Loveland, Colorado, Police Department has made national headlines for brutality and overreach. But a new case involving the disturbing arrest of an entire family is raising more questions about what local officials are doing—if anything—to rein in the agency. PAR takes a deep dive into the details of a lawsuit filed against Loveland police, and speaks to a local civil rights attorney who is fighting for change in a town that seems incapable of embracing it.
LOVELAND, CO
FanSided

Colorado Football: 7 reasons why Colorado would fit well in the Big Ten

With the big news of USC and UCLA now looking to join the Big Ten many are asking if the PAC is going to start folding. Teams who want to be respected and play with the best in college football are going to want to be a part of competitive divisions. Where does Colorado stand in the thick of all of this? There are a couple of options that they will have to weigh for what they want their future to be. Here are 7 reasons why Colorado would make a great fit for the Big Ten:
BOULDER, CO

