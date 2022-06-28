ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022: The 5 Biggest Reveals and Updates

By Elise Nelson
 2 days ago

Nintendo dropped a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase on June 28. The brief video featured reveals and updates on upcoming third-party titles, which meant, unfortunately, that it excluded highly-anticipated titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. However, the showcase still had a hefty handful of exciting announcements. Here’s a recap of the biggest reveals from the Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022.

‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’ revealed a release date during the Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022. | Ubisoft

‘Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope’ release date and showcase revealed

Ubisoft’s highly-anticipated game, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope , received a gameplay overview trailer during the Partner Showcase. The clip offered a glimpse at turn-based battles and introduced Bowser as a playable character. Plus, the trailer confirmed a release date of Oct. 20, with pre-orders available now.

And that’s not the only Mario + Rabbids news that fans will get this week. On June 29 at 12 p.m. ET, Ubisoft will host a Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Showcase with more details on the upcoming release.

‘Persona 5 Royal’ and other ‘Persona’ games are coming to Nintendo Switch

Persona 5 Royal’s long-rumored move to Nintendo Switch is finally happening. The Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 revealed that the role-playing game will arrive on Switch on Oct. 21. Additionally, two other Persona games — Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable — are set to receive Switch ports at a later date. The three games will be available for purchase separately in full HD with English and Japanese voice options.

RELATED: Wholesome Direct 2022: 5 Cozy Games Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

‘Nier: Automata’ is coming to Nintendo Switch

Another long-awaited Nintendo Switch port is on its way — Nier: Automata . The critically-acclaimed RPG will launch on Switch as The End of YoRHa Edition, featuring all previously-released DLC and some exclusive costumes. Fans can download the game on Oct. 6.

‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ release date revealed

Gameloft announced Disney Dreamlight Valley earlier this year. The Disney-themed life sim game features magical worlds filled with Disney and Pixar characters. The Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 included a new overview trailer, showcasing the gameplay and the story. Players can cook, farm, collect resources, and customize their characters as they restore Dreamlight Valley to the beautiful landscape it once was. Disney Dreamlight Valley enters Early Access on Sept. 6.

‘Dragon Quest Treasures’ gameplay preview revealed

The Nintendo Direct Mini announced Dragon Quest Treasures , a spinoff of the Dragon Quest JRPG series. Players can take on the roles of siblings Eric and Mia, who use a treasure tracker to find buried goodies and make friends with monsters. Dragon Quest Treasures launches on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 9.

Everything else shared at the Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dKB3WXRWTCM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Nintendo packed quite a bit into its 25-minute Partner Showcase on June 28. Here are the other games mentioned in the video:

  • Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
  • Lorelei and The Laser Eyes
  • Super Bomberman R 2
  • Megaman Battle Network: Legacy Collection
  • Pac-Man World Re-Pac
  • Blanc
  • Little Noah: Scion of Paradise
  • Railgrade
  • RPG Time: The Legend of Wright
  • Live a Live
  • Sonic Frontiers
  • Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom
  • Minecraft Legends
  • Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimension
  • Portal: Companion Collection
  • Harvestella

Check out the Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 webpage for more details on these upcoming releases.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Hypes Up His Mario Voice: ‘Unlike Anything You’ve Heard’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

