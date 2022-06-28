ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gov. Walz Announces Plan for Remaining Federal COVID Funds

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced his plan to spend the remaining funds from the original federal American Rescue Plan funding. $4 million will go to the...

